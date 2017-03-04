Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Doncaster
|34
|20
|8
|6
|66
|42
|24
|68
|2
|Plymouth
|33
|19
|5
|9
|52
|36
|16
|62
|3
|Carlisle
|34
|15
|13
|6
|56
|49
|7
|58
|4
|Portsmouth
|33
|16
|8
|9
|49
|30
|19
|56
|5
|Luton
|33
|14
|12
|7
|49
|31
|18
|54
|6
|Exeter
|34
|16
|6
|12
|55
|38
|17
|54
|7
|Stevenage
|34
|16
|4
|14
|56
|51
|5
|52
|8
|Mansfield
|34
|13
|12
|9
|43
|38
|5
|51
|9
|Colchester
|34
|14
|8
|12
|50
|43
|7
|50
|10
|Grimsby
|34
|13
|8
|13
|40
|40
|0
|47
|11
|Wycombe
|34
|13
|8
|13
|42
|44
|-2
|47
|12
|Cambridge
|33
|13
|7
|13
|43
|40
|3
|46
|13
|Barnet
|34
|11
|13
|10
|43
|46
|-3
|46
|14
|Morecambe
|33
|13
|7
|13
|42
|48
|-6
|46
|15
|Blackpool
|33
|10
|14
|9
|49
|37
|12
|44
|16
|Crawley
|33
|12
|6
|15
|41
|52
|-11
|42
|17
|Yeovil
|34
|9
|13
|12
|33
|40
|-7
|40
|18
|Cheltenham
|34
|9
|11
|14
|38
|46
|-8
|38
|19
|Notts County
|34
|10
|7
|17
|38
|58
|-20
|37
|20
|Crewe
|34
|8
|12
|14
|36
|52
|-16
|36
|21
|Accrington
|32
|8
|11
|13
|36
|46
|-10
|35
|22
|Hartlepool
|34
|8
|11
|15
|43
|58
|-15
|35
|23
|Leyton Orient
|34
|8
|5
|21
|36
|55
|-19
|29
|24
|Newport
|33
|5
|11
|17
|37
|53
|-16
|26
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired