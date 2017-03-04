League Two
Cheltenham15:00Mansfield
Venue: LCI Rail Stadium

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

    Match report to follow.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Doncaster3420862468
    2Plymouth3319591662
    3Carlisle3415136758
    4Portsmouth3316891956
    5Luton33141271854
    6Exeter34166121754
    7Stevenage3416414552
    8Mansfield3413129551
    9Colchester3414812750
    10Grimsby3413813047
    11Wycombe3413813-247
    12Cambridge3313713346
    13Barnet34111310-346
    14Morecambe3313713-646
    15Blackpool33101491244
    16Crawley3312615-1142
    17Yeovil3491312-740
    18Cheltenham3491114-838
    19Notts County3410717-2037
    20Crewe3481214-1636
    21Accrington3281113-1035
    22Hartlepool3481115-1535
    23Leyton Orient348521-1929
    24Newport3351117-1626
    View full League Two table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Mens Rugby Team

    Bath Saracens RFC
    A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

    Winter Ski Training

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired