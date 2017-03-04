Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Newcastle United 3.
Huddersfield Town 1-3 Newcastle United
Newcastle moved five points clear at the top of the Championship with victory at third-placed Huddersfield.
With second-placed Brighton losing at Nottingham Forest, Newcastle knew a win would extend their lead and give them an 11-point cushion over the Terriers.
Matt Ritchie put the Magpies in front from the penalty spot and Daryl Murphy made it two with an angled finish.
Aaron Mooy pulled one back from the spot but Dwight Gayle tapped in after substitute keeper Joel Coleman's slip.
Newcastle had to work hard for their victory, which was watched by a record league crowd at the John Smith's Stadium of 23,213.
And they had to withstand tremendous pressure from David Wagner's side to follow up Tuesday's win at fellow promotion challengers Brighton with another three points.
Huddersfield, who dominated possession, started brightly but fell behind when Ritchie was tripped by Nakhi Wells in the box and picked himself up to send keeper Danny Ward the wrong way from the spot.
Michael Hefele headed wide and Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow saved well from Philip Billing as the hosts went close to an equaliser.
But they instead fell further behind when Murphy beat the offside trap and nicked the ball away from Ward before slotting in through the keeper's legs from a tight angle.
The Terriers had to bring on Coleman for Ward, who picked up a thigh injury, at the break but they camped in the Magpies' half and deservedly pulled one back when Jonjo Shelvey brought down Elias Kachunga and Mooy coolly scored from the spot.
But substitute Gayle, fit again after a hamstring injury, settled it for Newcastle, who now travel to fifth-placed Reading on Tuesday, in stoppage time when he tapped into an open goal after Coleman slipped when trying to head a long punt clear as he retreated after going up for a Huddersfield corner.
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "I'm not sure about the first penalty. I think there was a handball before it and for the second goal Danny Ward touched the ball and had it under control and he got attacked.
"Ward then got a knock and we had to take him off at half-time. So many situations went against us. I told the players I have no complaints and I am very proud.
"We can leave this result behind us very quickly. There are some very smart and intelligent players in the dressing room and they know we were very unlucky."
Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez: "We now have to play Reading and there are still a lot of points to play for. We just get ready for the next game.
"I was really pleased with everyone. Huddersfield have some good players and we knew what to expect from this game.
"It does not matter whether you have a game plan if you don't have the players. The players gave everything."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1WardSubstituted forColemanat 45'minutes
- 2Smith
- 44Hefele
- 26SchindlerBooked at 33mins
- 15LöweSubstituted forQuanerat 86'minutes
- 8BillingSubstituted forHoggat 66'minutes
- 10Mooy
- 9Kachunga
- 37Brown
- 17van La Parra
- 21Wells
Substitutes
- 5Hudson
- 6Hogg
- 13Coleman
- 14Cranie
- 16Payne
- 18Lolley
- 23Quaner
Newcastle
- 26Darlow
- 8AnitaBooked at 45mins
- 6Lascelles
- 2ClarkBooked at 46mins
- 3Dummett
- 30AtsuSubstituted forYedlinat 81'minutes
- 12ShelveyBooked at 61mins
- 4ColbackBooked at 35minsSubstituted forGouffranat 72'minutes
- 11Ritchie
- 15Diamé
- 33MurphySubstituted forGayleat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hanley
- 9Gayle
- 17Pérez
- 20Gouffran
- 21Elliot
- 22Yedlin
- 27Gámez
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 23,213
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Newcastle United 3.
Foul by Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town).
Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Newcastle United 3. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) header from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Mohamed Diamé.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rajiv van La Parra.
Attempt saved. Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Foul by Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town).
Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Collin Quaner replaces Chris Löwe.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Karl Darlow.
Attempt blocked. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Löwe.
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United).
Attempt missed. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tommy Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. DeAndre Yedlin replaces Christian Atsu.
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United).
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Aaron Mooy tries a through ball, but Tommy Smith is caught offside.
Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United).
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Newcastle United 2. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Yoan Gouffran replaces Jack Colback.
Penalty Huddersfield Town. Elias Kachunga draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Löwe with a cross.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United).
Foul by Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town).
Jack Colback (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jonathan Hogg replaces Philip Billing because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Dwight Gayle replaces Daryl Murphy.
Foul by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town).
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.