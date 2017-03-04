Nottingham Forest 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Britt Assombalonga celebrated Forest's opener but the goal was credited to Zach Clough

Nottingham Forest scored two late goals to seal victory as Brighton missed the chance to go top of the table.

Forest led in controversial fashion through substitute Zach Clough's shot, much to the disgust of the Seagulls, who felt Britt Assombalonga got the final touch from an offside position.

Brighton went close to levelling through Lewis Dunk, substitute Solly March and Anthony Knockaert.

But Ben Osborn and Clough's late injury-time penalty sealed victory.

Osborn's simple 89th-minute tap-in, after keeper David Stockdale made a mess of Liam Rosenior's backpass, settled the nerves at the City Ground following a run of three defeats in Forest's previous four Championship matches.

And Clough's second goal for the club, eight minutes into stoppage time following a foul by Dunk on teenage striker Ben Brereton, added a comprehensive feel to a result which lifted them six points clear of the relegation zone.

Brighton - who would have gone above leaders Newcastle with a win - offered little until they fell behind, but were still a long way short of their best.

They produced just one shot on target in a largely uneventful first half, with Forest keeper Jordan Smith making a decent save from the lively Knockaert.

Seagulls top scorer Glenn Murray did have the ball in the net when he smashed in from close range after a smart turn and shot following a long throw, but an 18th goal of the season was ruled out for handball.

Clough's opener put the hosts ahead and they were able to resist Brighton's best spell of the game soon after and close out the win late on.

Nottingham Forest interim boss Gary Brazil: "In key moments in the game we were strong. If we have got a little bit of luck, I think we have earned it. Our all-round performance was one that deserved victory.

"It was not a defining moment in the game, because there was still a lot of football to play.

"In the first half we got a real grip of the game and then we pushed on from that in the second half.

"I am chuffed to bits for the players and the staff, but particularly for the fans who stuck with us throughout the game.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "Whether the referee knew if Assombalonga had touched the ball or not, I am not so sure. He must have been made aware of it.

"I was disappointed that the goal was not overturned. It looked as though he was in an offside position. The person with the best view of that is the linesman and you would expect him to give that decision.

"We got through to half-time without being at our best. We knew we needed to raise our game, which we have been able to do in the past.

"We did do that, but they got the first goal which made things tougher. Then we conceded really poor goals after that."