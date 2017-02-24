Inverness 2-1 Rangers: Foran's team hitting form 'at right time'

Billy Mckay (left) scored Inverness CT's winner against Rangers

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Richie Foran hopes his side are hitting form at the right stage of the season after beating Rangers.

The Highlanders moved off bottom place in the Premiership with a 2-1 win.

"We can go on a run," said Foran. "Maybe it's going to be perfect timing for that run, coming to the end of the season.

"Go and win games, go on your run, go eight, nine unbeaten, we can get in that top six."

Greg Tansey fired Caley Thistle in front against Rangers but Martyn Waghorn's second-half penalty levelled matters.

The hosts were awarded a spot-kick of their own but Iain Vigurs' effort was saved. However, Billy Mckay had the last word with a late overhead kick.

"I thought our moment was gone with missing the penalty," admitted Foran.

"The boys showed big, big character against a really good side. They [Rangers] have been written off, they're getting criticised from every angle. They're a good side with good players and that's a huge result for us.

"I always thought we were a threat in the final third. I knew we'd get a chance again.

"I wasn't sure if we'd get a chance after the penalty but that's why you've got Billy Mckay in your team. He can score out of nothing. If you want to have a successful season, you need a striker like that."

The players have 'huge character'

Hamilton Academical now trail Inverness by a point ahead of Accies' trip to Celtic on Saturday.

"The desire to not get beat, we have that now," added Foran, who's side are unbeaten in three league games. "We set the foundations last week against Hearts [in the 1-1 draw] about working back the park, working for each other better than we have been and we definitely worked for each other tonight.

"We've been bottom of the table for a long time. Other players maybe would've folded. They have huge character, huge bravery between them. We kept it positive all the time and knew the results would come. I knew the amount of quality in the dressing room.

"It gets us off the bottom of the table. Let's stay off the bottom now. Obviously, a few results have to go for us tomorrow but it's all in their hands now."