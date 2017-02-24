Nabil Bentaleb: Schalke to sign Tottenham midfielder on four-year deal

Nabil Bentaleb has scored five times in 27 appearances for Schalke

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nabil Bentaleb will join Schalke on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell this summer.

The 22-year-old Algeria international moved to the German side on a season-long loan in August and has made 20 Bundesliga appearances.

He has agreed a four-year deal with the Gelsenkirchen team, although neither club has revealed details of any fee.

Bentaleb had made 66 appearances for Spurs since joining as a teenager.