Claudio Ranieri: Sacked Leicester manager says his 'dream died'

Leicester are 17th in the table and are the only side in the top four English divisions without a league goal in 2017

Claudio Ranieri says his "dream died" when he was sacked as Leicester manager nine months after winning the Premier League.

Ranieri, 65, guided the Foxes to the title despite them being rated 5,000-1 shots at the start of the campaign.

Leicester are one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches left.

"After the euphoria of last season and being crowned champions, all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester. Sadly this was not to be," Ranieri said.

"The adventure was amazing and will live with me forever. My heartfelt thanks to everybody at the club, everybody who was part of what we achieved, but mostly to the supporters.

"You took me into your hearts from day one and loved me. I love you too.

"No-one can ever take away what we achieved together and I hope you think about it and smile every day the way I always will.

"It was a time of wonderfulness and happiness that I will never forget. It's been a pleasure and an honour to be a champion with all of you."

