Scott Brown: Celtic captain still available for Scotland

Brown won his 51st cap at Wembley

Celtic captain Scott Brown will make himself available for Scotland in next month's double-header.

Brown, 31, came out of international retirement for November's 3-0 defeat by England at Wembley.

Gordon Strachan's Scots host Canada in a friendly on 22 March before welcoming World Cup qualifying opponents Slovenia to Hampden four days later.

"Me and Gordon spoke and we will take it from there," said Brown. "It is up to him whether he chooses me or not."

There had been no confirmation whether Brown's return to the Scotland side would continue beyond the meeting with England.

Scotland are fifth in Group F - six points behind leaders England and four behind Slovenia.

Strachan signed Brown when he was at Celtic

All six teams in the group have played four qualifying matches.

"I enjoyed the last game even though we got beat 3-0," explained Brown, who has 51 caps.

"I am proud to play for my country, I enjoy it and I thought against England we did quite well. The last 20 minutes were always going to be hard but we created chances and could easily have scored goals but it just wasn't our day.

'This is huge for me'

"I have managed to maintain a standard of training and playing at a good level in the last couple of weeks and I don't want my form to dip due to me going away with Scotland.

"But this is huge for me. If I can continue my form until the end of the season it is not too bad a shout but if not, we know what will need to happen."

After the March fixtures, Scotland's next scheduled match is the return meeting with England at Hampden on 10 June.

"If I found out this game is too much for me, that will be it, it will be back to square one and back to retirement again," added Brown

"I think we are going to take it one game at a time and see how it goes."