BBC Sport - Claudio Ranieri: Five things we'll miss about former Leicester manager
Five things we'll miss about Claudio Ranieri
- From the section Football
From his jovial press conferences to his famous "dilly ding, dilly dong" catchphrase, BBC Sport looks back at what we'll miss from Claudio Ranieri after he was sacked as Leicester manager.
WATCH MORE: 'Shocking, unbelievable' - fans react to Ranieri sacking
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired