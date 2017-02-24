Weekend team news for England & Scotland
The Premier League, Scottish Premiership and Championship are all on show this weekend, along with the EFL Cup final.
Find the previews to the games on this page.
All kick-offs are 15:00 GMT, unless otherwise stated.
Friday, 24 February
Scottish Premiership
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Rangers (19:45)
Championship
Burton Albion v Blackburn Rovers (19:45)
Wolves v Birmingham City (19:45)
Saturday, 25 February
Premier League
Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough
Watford v West Ham United (17:30)
Championship
Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday (12:30)
Newcastle United v Bristol City
Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest
Brighton and Hove Albion v Reading (17:30)
Scottish Premiership
Partick Thistle v Heart of Midlothian
Sunday, 26 February
EFL Cup final
Manchester United v Southampton (16:30)
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (13:30)
Championship