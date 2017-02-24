Essam El Hadary: Egypt hero denies slapping Wadi Degla team-mate

Essam El Hadary could be on his way out of Wadi Degla

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary has denied slapping Wadi Degla team-mate Khaled Walid but could be forced out of the club after the incident.

"I did not slap him," El Hadary said. "I grabbed him by the shirt and threw a jersey in his face."

The 44-year-old, who became the oldest player at an Africa Cup of Nations last month, was left out of the Cairo club's 1-0 defeat by Al Ahly on Thursday.

Wadi Degla president Maged Samy has suggested he will transfer El Hadary.

Samy wrote on his Facebook page: "Available for transfer to the MLS (the US Major League Soccer) or Scandinavian leagues - veteran 44-years able to play two more years at top level."

El Hadary said he later received a call from Samy, who told him that he could resume training after Thursday's game, but did not dismiss the possibility of a transfer.

The veteran goalkeeper narrowly failed to add fifth Nations Cup title to his collection in February as Egypt were beaten 2-1 in the final by Cameroon.