Claudio Ranieri: Leicester caretaker boss denies player revolt

Leicester are one point above the Premier League relegation zone with 13 matches left

Leicester City caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare has denied a player revolt led to the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

BBC Sport understands some players were summoned to meet the chairman after the 2-1 loss to Sevilla and Ranieri's fate was sealed by the negative reaction.

The Italian was sacked by Leicester on Thursday nine months after leading the club to the Premier League title.

"There was a lot of frustration because of the results, but he had not lost the dressing room," Shakespeare said.

"A lot of the talk of unrest has been speculation. I've not had one problem with the players.

"I always feel sorry when people lose their jobs. I'm not aware of the club having spoken to any candidates. My relationship with Claudio has been fine all along.

"I spoke to him last night and he thanked me for my support throughout. It was not brief and we exchanged views. A lot of what we said will stay private."

Leicester are 17th in the Premier League table, one point above the relegation zone, with 13 matches left and are out of the FA Cup after losing 1-0 to Millwall in the fifth round.

Despite losing 2-1 to Spanish side Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, they could yet reach the quarter-finals. The second leg is on 14 March.

Shakespeare, who will take charge of Monday's home league match against Liverpool, said it was "very sad" Ranieri had been dismissed but added that the decision "must be respected".

"Whether I think it's right or not is irrelevant," he added.

"We all know in football people lose their jobs because of results - and the results haven't been good enough. He will get the utmost respect in terms of what he has achieved with this club."

Analysis

BBC Radio 5 live's Pat Murphy:

The chairman and vice chairman had become increasingly concerned by the players' alienation from Ranieri this season over a variety of issues.

Elimination from the FA Cup at Millwall and the flattering scoreline in Seville hardened the hearts of the influential members of the dressing room.

So Ranieri was sacked by Director of Football, Jon Rudkin, yesterday afternoon when they flew back to the Midlands.

The favourite to replace him is Roberto Mancini, but at the moment it's understood he hasn't been sounded out by Leicester, nor is he particularly interested.

