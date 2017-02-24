BBC Sport - Sam Allardyce: I had to get over England job disappointment
Allardyce had to get over England 'dark moment'
- From the section Football
Sam Allardyce says he could not let his disappointment at the abrupt end to his England reign end his career, and is now focused on steering Crystal Palace to Premier League safety.
Watch Football Focus, Saturday 25 February, 12:00 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired