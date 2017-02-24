Man Utd to face FC Rostov in Europa League last 16

Manchester United are hoping to reach the 24 May final at Stockholm's Friends Arena - where Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is having a statue erected in his honour

Manchester United have been drawn against Russian side FC Rostov in the Europa League last 16.

United, considered the favourites by many bookmakers, are the only British side left in Europe's secondary club competition.

Jose Mourinho's side beat French side Saint-Etienne 4-0 on aggregate in the last 32.

The two-legged ties will be played on Thursday, 9 March and Thursday, 16 March.

Last season's Russian Premier League runners-up Rostov are the lowest-ranked team left in the Europa League, with Uefa's system rating them as only the 93rd best team on the continent.

They are competing in the last 16 of a major European competition for the first time.

Rostov are seventh in their domestic league at the mid-season winter break, having won two of their previous eight league matches.

A 4-0 first-leg victory against last-32 opponents Sparta Prague set up a comfortable 5-1 aggregate win and booked their first meeting against three-time European champions United.