Bournemouth accept FA charge for breach of anti-doping rules

Bournemouth have accepted a Football Association charge relating to a breach of anti-doping rules.

Clubs are required to provide accurate details of training sessions and player whereabouts so they are available for testing at all times.

The Cherries were deemed to have failed to ensure its information was accurate on three occasions.

Manchester City were fined £35,000 and given a warning, after admitting a similar breach earlier this month.

Bournemouth have yet to learn their punishment from the FA, but are expecting similar sanctions.

It is understood part of the charge concerns a player not informing the club of his new home address, while another part relates to members of the Under-21 squad training with the first-team at short notice.