Scott Hogan: Aston Villa striker sidelined for up to five weeks

Scott Hogan has scored 14 goals this season, all for former side Brentford

Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan has been ruled out for up to five weeks with an ankle injury.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury late on in Monday's defeat at Championship leaders Newcastle.

Boss Steve Bruce had been concerned the injury could have left the former Brentford man out for the remainder of the season.

Hogan joined Villa from the Bees for £12m in January but is yet to score in four appearances.

Meanwhile, the Championship strugglers have confirmed that former Blackburn and QPR defender Christopher Samba, 32, is training with them.

Samba is a free agent after having his contract with Greek side Panathinaikos cancelled.