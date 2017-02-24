Leicester City: How do the Premier League champions compare to last season?

Claudio Ranieri was sacked as manager of Leicester City with the Foxes one point above the relegation zone

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri was sacked on Thursday - but how much responsibility should the players take for his dismissal?

This time last season the Foxes were about to embark on a 12-game unbeaten run before going on to clinch the Premier League title in remarkable style.

Now, they find themselves in 17th place, one point above the relegation zone and in danger of becoming the first champions since Manchester City in 1938 to be relegated the following season.

Of the title winners, only midfielder N'Golo Kante has departed - to Chelsea in a £30m move - but how have his replacements and his former team-mates performed?