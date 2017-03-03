Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Leeds United 3.
Birmingham City 1-3 Leeds United
Chris Wood scored twice at former club Birmingham City as Leeds United won for the third time in four Championship games to move a point behind third-placed Huddersfield.
Wood's double, and a clinically-taken late third from Alfonso Pedraza, meant a third home defeat in four for Blues.
After Wood's 14th-minute lob, Craig Gardner levelled on 63 minutes with a low 25-yard left-foot curler.
But Wood scored from close range before Pedraza sealed the points.
Wood, who had a prolific half season on loan at City from neighbours West Brom in 2011-12, now has 25 goals this season in all competitions - with 22 of those in the league.
But, perhaps more pertinently, his brace takes him two ahead of Newcastle's Dwight Gayle at the top of the Championship goal charts.
Blues punished by clinical Leeds
Leeds' finishing was the difference against a Blues side who have won just twice in 16 games under Gianfranco Zola.
Birmingham made the much brighter start, David Davis firing into the side netting from a tight angle and Rob Green diverting Che Adams' angled shot wide, but Blues were then cut open by a classic piece of long-ball football.
From defending a corner, keeper Rob Green found Luke Ayling, whose teasing long ball down the inside right channel just evaded the despairing lunge of Ryan Shotton, leaving Wood in the clear to lift a superb instinctive lob over advancing Blues keeper Tomasz Kuszczak.
The hosts had chances to level, none better than when Robert Tesche's stunning 25-yard left-foot swerved beyond Green but crashed back off the bar.
The luckless Adams then went close three times in as many minutes, with a header cleared off line before diverting Tesche's shot just over, then being denied at close range by Green.
Gardner finally brought Blues level with his excellent strike, but the hosts were back on terms for only four minutes.
Kalvin Phillips squared from the right and young defender Josh Dacres-Cogley lost his footing on the wet, muddy surface in the six yard box, allowing Wood to turn home from close range.
Then, on 82 minutes, Pedraza wrapped it up with a low left-foot shot into Kuszczak's bottom left corner, to send noisy army of Leeds fans home deliriously happy.
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 29Kuszczak
- 25Cogley
- 5Shotton
- 4Robinson
- 2Nsue
- 26DavisBooked at 78mins
- 7TescheBooked at 90mins
- 6KieftenbeldSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 62'minutes
- 33KeitaSubstituted forFrei Koyunluat 82'minutes
- 12Gardner
- 14AdamsSubstituted forSinclairat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 3Grounds
- 8Gleeson
- 15Jutkiewicz
- 21Frei Koyunlu
- 31Bielik
- 48Sinclair
Leeds
- 1Green
- 2Ayling
- 5Bartley
- 18Jansson
- 28Berardi
- 26Bridcutt
- 14O'KaneSubstituted forPhillipsat 59'minutes
- 15DallasSubstituted forPedraza Sagat 73'minutes
- 19HernándezSubstituted forRoofeat 82'minutes
- 11Doukara
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 6Cooper
- 7Roofe
- 12Silvestri
- 23Phillips
- 24Sacko
- 27Barrow
- 29Pedraza Sag
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 20,321
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Leeds United 3.
Jerome Sinclair (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Bartley (Leeds United).
Booking
Robert Tesche (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Nsue (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United).
Foul by Robert Tesche (Birmingham City).
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jerome Sinclair replaces Che Adams.
Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz with a headed pass.
Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Kerim Frei replaces Cheick Keita.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Kemar Roofe replaces Pablo Hernández.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 1, Leeds United 3. Alfonso (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Ayling.
Booking
David Davis (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).
Alfonso (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Che Adams.
Hand ball by Che Adams (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. David Davis (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Cheick Keita (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Gaetano Berardi.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Alfonso replaces Stuart Dallas.
David Davis (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 1, Leeds United 2. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Che Adams.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 1, Leeds United 1. Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. David Davis (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Maikel Kieftenbeld.
Nsue (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).