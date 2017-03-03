Birmingham City 1-3 Leeds United

Chris Wood (left) is the top scorer in the Championship this season, with 22 goals

Chris Wood scored twice at former club Birmingham City as Leeds United won for the third time in four Championship games to move a point behind third-placed Huddersfield.

Wood's double, and a clinically-taken late third from Alfonso Pedraza, meant a third home defeat in four for Blues.

After Wood's 14th-minute lob, Craig Gardner levelled on 63 minutes with a low 25-yard left-foot curler.

But Wood scored from close range before Pedraza sealed the points.

Wood, who had a prolific half season on loan at City from neighbours West Brom in 2011-12, now has 25 goals this season in all competitions - with 22 of those in the league.

But, perhaps more pertinently, his brace takes him two ahead of Newcastle's Dwight Gayle at the top of the Championship goal charts.

Blues punished by clinical Leeds

Leeds' finishing was the difference against a Blues side who have won just twice in 16 games under Gianfranco Zola.

Birmingham made the much brighter start, David Davis firing into the side netting from a tight angle and Rob Green diverting Che Adams' angled shot wide, but Blues were then cut open by a classic piece of long-ball football.

From defending a corner, keeper Rob Green found Luke Ayling, whose teasing long ball down the inside right channel just evaded the despairing lunge of Ryan Shotton, leaving Wood in the clear to lift a superb instinctive lob over advancing Blues keeper Tomasz Kuszczak.

The hosts had chances to level, none better than when Robert Tesche's stunning 25-yard left-foot swerved beyond Green but crashed back off the bar.

The luckless Adams then went close three times in as many minutes, with a header cleared off line before diverting Tesche's shot just over, then being denied at close range by Green.

Gardner finally brought Blues level with his excellent strike, but the hosts were back on terms for only four minutes.

Kalvin Phillips squared from the right and young defender Josh Dacres-Cogley lost his footing on the wet, muddy surface in the six yard box, allowing Wood to turn home from close range.

Then, on 82 minutes, Pedraza wrapped it up with a low left-foot shot into Kuszczak's bottom left corner, to send noisy army of Leeds fans home deliriously happy.