Tim Sherwood: Swindon director of football gets two-game stadium ban

Swindon Town director of football Tim Sherwood will serve a two-match stadium ban after admitting abusing a match official during their defeat at Bury.

The 48-year-old was charged by the Football Association last week after an incident at Gigg Lane on 11 February.

Sherwood admitted using "insulting and/or improper words and/or behaviour" towards a match official in the tunnel area at half-time of the 1-0 loss.

The former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss has also been fined £2,000.

Swindon have won three, drawn five and lost 11 of their 19 games in all competitions since Sherwood's arrival on 10 November, leaving them 22nd in League One, four points from safety.