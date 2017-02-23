Wayne Rooney: Manchester United striker 'staying' after links with China
England captain Wayne Rooney says he is staying at Manchester United, after being linked with a move to China.
The 31-year-old striker said he hoped to "play a full part" in the rest of the Premier League club's season.
United boss Jose Mourinho had refused to rule out the prospect of Rooney's exit this month, although a deal before the Chinese transfer window closes on 28 February was always unlikely.
"It's an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part," said Rooney.
Rooney's agent, Paul Stretford, has been in China to see if he could negotiate a deal, although it is not known which clubs he spoke to.
However, two of the three clubs who looked the most likely options - Beijing Guoan and Jiangsu Suning - dismissed speculation about a transfer.
Rooney's representatives had already spoken to the third option - Tianjin Quanjian - but their coach, Fabio Cannavaro, said talks did not progress.
Rooney's statement in full
"Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I'm grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United.
"I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts.
"It's an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it."
