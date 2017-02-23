Slavisa Jokanovic: Fulham boss signs new deal until 2019

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic (right) led Watford to promotion to the Premier League in 2014-15

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has signed a new two-year contract with the Championship club.

The 48-year-old Serb, whose previous deal was set to expire this summer, will remain at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2019.

Former Watford boss Jokanovic has won 25 of his 61 games in charge since his appointment in December 2015.

"I have made no secret of my desire to stay at Fulham and to continue the project we have started," he said.

"This is a fantastic club full of history and tradition and I am proud to be part of that."

Jokanovic has previously managed in Serbia, Thailand, Bulgaria, Spain and Israel and guided the Hornets to promotion to the Premier League in 2014-15.

Fulham are seventh in the Championship, six points off the play-off places with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the west London club have appointed Tony Khan as vice-chairman and director of football operations.

The 33-year-old, the son of Whites chairman Shahid Khan, has been involved in the club's player recruitment over the past year and has advised the club in the areas of analytics and research.

"Today's appointment brings a formal structure and recognition to the role that Tony has recently played," Shahid Khan told the club website.

Tony Khan has named chief scout Brian Talbot and director of statistical research Craig Kline as assistant directors of football operations.