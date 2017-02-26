French Ligue 1
Marseille1Paris St G5

Marseille 1-5 Paris St-Germain

Edinson Cavani
Edinson Cavani has scored 33 goals in as many games this season

Paris St-Germain thrashed Marseille in Le Classique to move back up into second place in Ligue 1.

Marquinhos headed their opener, with Edinson Cavani dinking their second over keeper Yohann Pele.

Lucas Moura and substitute Julian Draxler put them in complete control, before defender Rod Fanni's consolation goal.

But Blaise Matuidi added a fifth to inflict Marseille's worst home defeat in Ligue 1 since 1953.

PSG, seeking a fifth consecutive league title, move back above Nice on goal difference and sit three points behind leaders Monaco.

Earlier in the day, former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay scored twice as Lyon thrashed Metz 5-0.

Dimitri Payet
Former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet went close with a 20-yard effort but had little joy against PSG

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 16Pelé
  • 2Sakai
  • 24Fanni
  • 6Rolando
  • 21EvraBooked at 38minsSubstituted forBedimoat 45'minutes
  • 27Lopez
  • 19Vainqueur
  • 29Zambo Anguissa
  • 26ThauvinSubstituted forSerticat 67'minutes
  • 14N'JieSubstituted forCabellaat 52'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 11Payet

Substitutes

  • 1Samba
  • 3Doria Macedo
  • 7Cabella
  • 8Sanson
  • 12Bedimo
  • 13Sertic
  • 28Rabillard

Paris St G

  • 1Trapp
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 29mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 14Matuidi
  • 7Lucas MouraSubstituted forDi Maríaat 73'minutes
  • 9CavaniSubstituted forBen Arfaat 82'minutes
  • 10PastoreSubstituted forDraxlerat 55'minutesBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 11Di María
  • 16Areola
  • 19Aurier
  • 21Ben Arfa
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Nkunku
Referee:
Benoit Bastien
Attendance:
65,252

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamParis St G
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away20
Shots on Target
Home3
Away13
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Marseille 1, Paris Saint Germain 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Marseille 1, Paris Saint Germain 5.

Foul by Hatem Ben Arfa (Paris Saint Germain).

Rod Fanni (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hatem Ben Arfa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Vainqueur (Marseille).

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Julian Draxler is caught offside.

Booking

Rémy Cabella (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rémy Cabella (Marseille).

Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rémy Cabella (Marseille).

Offside, Marseille. Yohann Pelé tries a through ball, but Rémy Cabella is caught offside.

Booking

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

William Vainqueur (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Edinson Cavani.

Attempt saved. Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rod Fanni (Marseille).

Attempt saved. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andre Zambo Anguissa.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Lucas Moura.

Goal!

Goal! Marseille 1, Paris Saint Germain 5. Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Goal!

Goal! Marseille 1, Paris Saint Germain 4. Rod Fanni (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Maxime Lopez following a set piece situation.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Henri Bedimo (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marquinhos.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Grégory Sertic replaces Florian Thauvin.

Foul by William Vainqueur (Marseille).

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.

Offside, Marseille. Dimitri Payet tries a through ball, but Rémy Cabella is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Maxime Lopez (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by William Vainqueur.

Goal!

Goal! Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 4. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.

Attempt missed. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Yohann Pelé.

Attempt saved. Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

Sunday 26th February 2017

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Monaco2719535362
2Paris St G2718543659
3Nice2717822359
4Lyon26151102346
5Bordeaux271197242
6Saint-Étienne271098939
7Marseille2711610039
8Rennes27999-536
9Toulouse279810335
10Guingamp279711-434
11Angers279612-833
12Nantes269611-1333
13Montpellier278811-632
14Caen279414-1631
15Lille278514-929
16Nancy277713-1628
17Metz268612-2528
18Dijon276912-727
19Bastia265813-1423
20Lorient276417-2622
