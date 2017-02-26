Match ends, Marseille 1, Paris Saint Germain 5.
Marseille 1-5 Paris St-Germain
Paris St-Germain thrashed Marseille in Le Classique to move back up into second place in Ligue 1.
Marquinhos headed their opener, with Edinson Cavani dinking their second over keeper Yohann Pele.
Lucas Moura and substitute Julian Draxler put them in complete control, before defender Rod Fanni's consolation goal.
But Blaise Matuidi added a fifth to inflict Marseille's worst home defeat in Ligue 1 since 1953.
PSG, seeking a fifth consecutive league title, move back above Nice on goal difference and sit three points behind leaders Monaco.
Earlier in the day, former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay scored twice as Lyon thrashed Metz 5-0.
Line-ups
Marseille
- 16Pelé
- 2Sakai
- 24Fanni
- 6Rolando
- 21EvraBooked at 38minsSubstituted forBedimoat 45'minutes
- 27Lopez
- 19Vainqueur
- 29Zambo Anguissa
- 26ThauvinSubstituted forSerticat 67'minutes
- 14N'JieSubstituted forCabellaat 52'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 11Payet
Substitutes
- 1Samba
- 3Doria Macedo
- 7Cabella
- 8Sanson
- 12Bedimo
- 13Sertic
- 28Rabillard
Paris St G
- 1Trapp
- 12Meunier
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 20Kurzawa
- 6VerrattiBooked at 29mins
- 25Rabiot
- 14Matuidi
- 7Lucas MouraSubstituted forDi Maríaat 73'minutes
- 9CavaniSubstituted forBen Arfaat 82'minutes
- 10PastoreSubstituted forDraxlerat 55'minutesBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 11Di María
- 16Areola
- 19Aurier
- 21Ben Arfa
- 23Draxler
- 24Nkunku
- Referee:
- Benoit Bastien
- Attendance:
- 65,252
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away13
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Marseille 1, Paris Saint Germain 5.
Foul by Hatem Ben Arfa (Paris Saint Germain).
Rod Fanni (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hatem Ben Arfa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Vainqueur (Marseille).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Julian Draxler is caught offside.
Booking
Rémy Cabella (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rémy Cabella (Marseille).
Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rémy Cabella (Marseille).
Offside, Marseille. Yohann Pelé tries a through ball, but Rémy Cabella is caught offside.
Booking
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
William Vainqueur (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Edinson Cavani.
Attempt saved. Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rod Fanni (Marseille).
Attempt saved. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andre Zambo Anguissa.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Lucas Moura.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 1, Paris Saint Germain 5. Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 1, Paris Saint Germain 4. Rod Fanni (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Maxime Lopez following a set piece situation.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
Henri Bedimo (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marquinhos.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Grégory Sertic replaces Florian Thauvin.
Foul by William Vainqueur (Marseille).
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.
Offside, Marseille. Dimitri Payet tries a through ball, but Rémy Cabella is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Maxime Lopez (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by William Vainqueur.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 4. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.
Attempt missed. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Yohann Pelé.
Attempt saved. Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler.