Marseille 1-5 Paris St-Germain

Edinson Cavani has scored 33 goals in as many games this season

Paris St-Germain thrashed Marseille in Le Classique to move back up into second place in Ligue 1.

Marquinhos headed their opener, with Edinson Cavani dinking their second over keeper Yohann Pele.

Lucas Moura and substitute Julian Draxler put them in complete control, before defender Rod Fanni's consolation goal.

But Blaise Matuidi added a fifth to inflict Marseille's worst home defeat in Ligue 1 since 1953.

PSG, seeking a fifth consecutive league title, move back above Nice on goal difference and sit three points behind leaders Monaco.

Earlier in the day, former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay scored twice as Lyon thrashed Metz 5-0.

Former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet went close with a 20-yard effort but had little joy against PSG