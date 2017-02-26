Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Roma 3.
Inter Milan 1-3 Roma
Radja Nainggolan scored two brilliant goals as Roma beat Inter Milan to keep their slim Serie A title hopes alive.
The Belgium international cut in from the left before curling home the opener and ran from his own half to smash in a second from 25 yards.
Mauro Icardi gave sixth-placed Inter hope when he slid home an Ivan Perisic cross at the far post.
But Diego Perotti's penalty after Gary Medel brought down Edin Dzeko sealed the entertaining victory.
Luciano Spalletti's side, who have won eight of their past nine Serie A games, are seven points behind leaders Juventus with 12 games left.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 24MurilloBooked at 83mins
- 17Medel
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forBarbosa Almeidaat 75'minutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Kondogbia
- 44PerisicBooked at 6mins
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forÉderat 55'minutes
- 6João MárioSubstituted forBanegaat 80'minutes
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 2Andreolli
- 8Palacio
- 11Biabiany
- 15Ansaldi
- 19Banega
- 20Sainsbury
- 21Santon
- 23Éder
- 30Carrizo
- 55Nagatomo
- 96Barbosa Almeida
Roma
- 1Szczesny
- 2Rüdiger
- 20FazioBooked at 83mins
- 44Manolas
- 13da Silva PeresSubstituted forVermaelenat 89'minutes
- 6Strootman
- 16De RossiBooked at 40minsSubstituted forParedesat 84'minutes
- 3Nunes Jesus
- 11SalahSubstituted forPerottiat 71'minutes
- 4Nainggolan
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 5Paredes
- 7Grenier
- 8Perotti
- 10Totti
- 15Vermaelen
- 18Lobont
- 19Ramses Becker
- 21Silva Duarte
- 30Santos da Silva
- 33Palmieri dos Santos
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Paolo Tagliavento
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Roma 3.
Attempt saved. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Foul by Éver Banega (Inter Milan).
Leandro Paredes (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Radja Nainggolan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Thomas Vermaelen replaces Bruno Peres.
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Roma).
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gabriel with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Roma 3. Diego Perotti (Roma) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Gary Medel (Inter Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Roma. Edin Dzeko draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Leandro Paredes replaces Daniele De Rossi.
Booking
Jeison Murillo (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Federico Fazio (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jeison Murillo (Inter Milan).
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Roma 2. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Éver Banega replaces João Mário.
Attempt missed. Kostas Manolas (Roma) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniele De Rossi with a cross following a set piece situation.
Radja Nainggolan (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by João Mário (Inter Milan).
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Fazio (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Gabriel replaces Antonio Candreva.
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Peres (Roma).
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Perotti with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Hand ball by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Mohamed Salah.