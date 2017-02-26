Italian Serie A
Inter Milan1Roma3

Inter Milan 1-3 Roma

Radja Nainggolan
Radja Nainggolan became the first Roma player since Francesco Totti in 2005 to score two goals from outside the box in a Serie A game

Radja Nainggolan scored two brilliant goals as Roma beat Inter Milan to keep their slim Serie A title hopes alive.

The Belgium international cut in from the left before curling home the opener and ran from his own half to smash in a second from 25 yards.

Mauro Icardi gave sixth-placed Inter hope when he slid home an Ivan Perisic cross at the far post.

But Diego Perotti's penalty after Gary Medel brought down Edin Dzeko sealed the entertaining victory.

Luciano Spalletti's side, who have won eight of their past nine Serie A games, are seven points behind leaders Juventus with 12 games left.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 24MurilloBooked at 83mins
  • 17Medel
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 87CandrevaSubstituted forBarbosa Almeidaat 75'minutes
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Kondogbia
  • 44PerisicBooked at 6mins
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forÉderat 55'minutes
  • 6João MárioSubstituted forBanegaat 80'minutes
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 2Andreolli
  • 8Palacio
  • 11Biabiany
  • 15Ansaldi
  • 19Banega
  • 20Sainsbury
  • 21Santon
  • 23Éder
  • 30Carrizo
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 96Barbosa Almeida

Roma

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 20FazioBooked at 83mins
  • 44Manolas
  • 13da Silva PeresSubstituted forVermaelenat 89'minutes
  • 6Strootman
  • 16De RossiBooked at 40minsSubstituted forParedesat 84'minutes
  • 3Nunes Jesus
  • 11SalahSubstituted forPerottiat 71'minutes
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 5Paredes
  • 7Grenier
  • 8Perotti
  • 10Totti
  • 15Vermaelen
  • 18Lobont
  • 19Ramses Becker
  • 21Silva Duarte
  • 30Santos da Silva
  • 33Palmieri dos Santos
  • 92El Shaarawy
Referee:
Paolo Tagliavento

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Roma 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Roma 3.

Attempt saved. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

Foul by Éver Banega (Inter Milan).

Leandro Paredes (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

Radja Nainggolan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Thomas Vermaelen replaces Bruno Peres.

Geoffrey Kondogbia (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Strootman (Roma).

Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gabriel with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 1, Roma 3. Diego Perotti (Roma) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Gary Medel (Inter Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Roma. Edin Dzeko draws a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Leandro Paredes replaces Daniele De Rossi.

Booking

Jeison Murillo (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Federico Fazio (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Jeison Murillo (Inter Milan).

Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 1, Roma 2. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Éver Banega replaces João Mário.

Attempt missed. Kostas Manolas (Roma) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniele De Rossi with a cross following a set piece situation.

Radja Nainggolan (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by João Mário (Inter Milan).

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Fazio (Roma).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Gabriel replaces Antonio Candreva.

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bruno Peres (Roma).

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Perotti with a cross.

Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.

Hand ball by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Mohamed Salah.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th February 2017

  • Inter Milan1Roma3
    FT
  • Palermo1Sampdoria1
    FT
  • Chievo2Pescara0
    FT
  • Crotone1Cagliari2
    FT
  • Genoa1Bologna1
    FT
  • Lazio1Udinese0
    FT
  • Sassuolo0Milan1
    FT
View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Juventus2622043866
2Roma2619253459
3Napoli2616643154
4Atalanta2616371651
5Lazio2615561650
6Inter Milan2615381448
7Milan261457847
8Fiorentina251177740
9Torino25988635
10Sampdoria26989-135
11Chievo2610511-635
12Cagliari269413-1731
13Sassuolo269314-730
14Udinese268513-729
15Bologna267712-1528
16Genoa266812-1326
17Empoli265714-2222
18Palermo263617-2815
19Crotone263419-2413
20Pescara262618-3012
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Redwing Amongst Berries

Bird Identification Walk
Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired