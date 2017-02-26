Inter Milan 1-3 Roma

Radja Nainggolan became the first Roma player since Francesco Totti in 2005 to score two goals from outside the box in a Serie A game

Radja Nainggolan scored two brilliant goals as Roma beat Inter Milan to keep their slim Serie A title hopes alive.

The Belgium international cut in from the left before curling home the opener and ran from his own half to smash in a second from 25 yards.

Mauro Icardi gave sixth-placed Inter hope when he slid home an Ivan Perisic cross at the far post.

But Diego Perotti's penalty after Gary Medel brought down Edin Dzeko sealed the entertaining victory.

Luciano Spalletti's side, who have won eight of their past nine Serie A games, are seven points behind leaders Juventus with 12 games left.