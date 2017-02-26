Spanish La Liga
Villarreal2Real Madrid3

Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) scored from the spot following a controversial penalty decision

Real Madrid came from 2-0 down to record a remarkable win at Villarreal, a victory that saw them return to the top of La Liga.

The pivotal moment came at 2-1 when Villarreal's Bruno was adjudged to have handled in the area, although it was disputed if it was intentional.

Cristiano Ronaldo made it 2-2 from the spot after Gareth Bale had headed in Real's first.

Substitute Alvaro Morata then nodded in the winner seven minutes from time.

Line-ups

Villarreal

  • 1AsenjoSubstituted forFernándezat 35'minutes
  • 2Pérez MartínezBooked at 90mins
  • 5Musacchio
  • 6Ruiz
  • 11Costa
  • 21BrunoBooked at 73mins
  • 8dos Santos
  • 19Castillejo Azuaga
  • 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forHernández Cascanteat 75'minutes
  • 15AdriánSubstituted forCheryshevat 57'minutes
  • 17Bakambu

Substitutes

  • 7Cheryshev
  • 9Soldado
  • 12González
  • 13Fernández
  • 16Hernández Cascante
  • 20Soriano
  • 22Rukavina

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3PepeBooked at 90mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 19Modric
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forIscoat 58'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 89'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMorataat 77'minutes
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 10Rodríguez
  • 13Casilla
  • 16Kovacic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Morata
  • 22Isco
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
21,415

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away25
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 3.

Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Booking

Pepe (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Pepe (Real Madrid).

Rodri (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Mario (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mario (Villarreal).

Attempt missed. Jonathan dos Santos (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaume Costa with a cross.

Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) because of an injury.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Víctor Ruiz.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Bale.

Goal!

Goal! Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 3. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodri (Villarreal).

Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario.

Foul by Mario (Villarreal).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Ramos with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rodri.

Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal).

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Karim Benzema.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Rodri replaces Manu Trigueros.

Goal!

Goal! Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Álvaro González (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Roberto Soldado (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Bruno Soriano (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by Bruno Soriano (Villarreal) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Real Madrid2317423855
2Barcelona2416624554
3Sevilla2416441952
4Atl Madrid2413652345
5Real Sociedad241428544
6Villarreal2410951439
7Eibar241158838
8Ath Bilbao241158238
9Espanyol24987235
10Celta Vigo231049034
11Alavés24897-533
12Las Palmas247710-428
13Valencia247512-926
14Malaga246810-926
15Real Betis236611-1424
16Leganés245613-1921
17Deportivo La Coruña234712-1319
18Sporting Gijón244515-2217
19Granada243714-3016
20Osasuna241716-3110
View full Spanish La Liga table

