Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) scored from the spot following a controversial penalty decision

Real Madrid came from 2-0 down to record a remarkable win at Villarreal, a victory that saw them return to the top of La Liga.

The pivotal moment came at 2-1 when Villarreal's Bruno was adjudged to have handled in the area, although it was disputed if it was intentional.

Cristiano Ronaldo made it 2-2 from the spot after Gareth Bale had headed in Real's first.

Substitute Alvaro Morata then nodded in the winner seven minutes from time.

