Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid

Match ends, Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 3.
Real Madrid came from 2-0 down to record a remarkable win at Villarreal, a victory that saw them return to the top of La Liga.
The pivotal moment came at 2-1 when Villarreal's Bruno was adjudged to have handled in the area, although it was disputed if it was intentional.
Cristiano Ronaldo made it 2-2 from the spot after Gareth Bale had headed in Real's first.
Substitute Alvaro Morata then nodded in the winner seven minutes from time.
Line-ups
Villarreal
- 1AsenjoSubstituted forFernándezat 35'minutes
- 2Pérez MartínezBooked at 90mins
- 5Musacchio
- 6Ruiz
- 11Costa
- 21BrunoBooked at 73mins
- 8dos Santos
- 19Castillejo Azuaga
- 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forHernández Cascanteat 75'minutes
- 15AdriánSubstituted forCheryshevat 57'minutes
- 17Bakambu
Substitutes
- 7Cheryshev
- 9Soldado
- 12González
- 13Fernández
- 16Hernández Cascante
- 20Soriano
- 22Rukavina
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 3PepeBooked at 90mins
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 19Modric
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forIscoat 58'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 89'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMorataat 77'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 10Rodríguez
- 13Casilla
- 16Kovacic
- 17Vázquez
- 21Morata
- 22Isco
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 21,415
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 3.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Booking
Pepe (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pepe (Real Madrid).
Rodri (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Mario (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mario (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. Jonathan dos Santos (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaume Costa with a cross.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Víctor Ruiz.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
Goal!
Goal! Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 3. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodri (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario.
Foul by Mario (Villarreal).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Ramos with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rodri.
Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Rodri replaces Manu Trigueros.
Goal!
Goal! Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Álvaro González (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Roberto Soldado (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Bruno Soriano (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Bruno Soriano (Villarreal) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.