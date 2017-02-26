Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 2.
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona
Lionel Messi scored a late winner as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid to move top of La Liga.
Rafinha gave Barca the lead when Luis Suarez - who had an effort ruled out - took a shot which ricocheted off two defenders to land at his feet.
Diego Godin levelled when he headed home Koke's free-kick.
But Messi pounced in the 86th minute to win the game for the champions after his initial effort was blocked by defender Stefan Savic.
Real Madrid, who have two games in hand, will go back to the top if they beat Villarreal at 19:45 GMT.
Atleti, the 2014 champions, are now nine points off top spot.
Messi is Barca's saviour again
Barca were far from their best again, but they have now followed their 4-0 Champions League humbling by Paris St-Germain with two 2-1 victories in La Liga - with Messi scoring a late winner in each of them.
Atletico dominated the first half, with Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen making a multitude of saves. The visitors improved after the break but looked destined to be held until Messi's late intervention.
The Argentine, who had earlier forced a brilliant Jan Oblak save from a free-kick, pounced late on again from close range. Luis Suarez played the ball back to Messi, whose first shot was blocked by Savic. But he remained alert to poke home the rebound and send Barca top - for four hours at least.
That was Messi's 20th La Liga goal in 21 games this season - and his 21st against Atletico in the league in as many attempts.
Atletico's title dream well and truly over
Atletico had looked well out of the title race at the end of 2016 but a run of eight La Liga games without a defeat, including six wins, had given them an outside chance of mounting a late challenge.
But nine points off Barca and seven off Real, who have played two games fewer, is surely too big a bridge at this stage of the season, even for the brilliant coach Diego Simeone.
They will come to rue a series of missed efforts - with Godin driving over, and Gabi and Antoine Griezmann forcing saves from Ter Stegen in the first half, and the German again denying Griezmann after the break.
Godin's goal, his first against Barca since the effort which won the 2013-14 La Liga title, had looked enough for a point before Messi's late winner.
Now the real question is whether Atletico can hold onto the final Champions League qualifying spot, with fifth-placed Real Sociedad sitting only one point behind them.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16Vrsaljko
- 15SavicBooked at 65mins
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe Luis
- 6Koke
- 14GabiBooked at 73mins
- 8ÑíguezBooked at 56mins
- 10CarrascoSubstituted forTorresat 68'minutes
- 21GameiroSubstituted forCorreaat 72'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 9Torres
- 11Correa
- 19Hernández
- 22Partey
- 23Gaitán
- 24Giménez
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 24MathieuSubstituted forDigneat 77'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 55mins
- 20SergiSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 85'minutes
- 8IniestaSubstituted forRakiticat 71'minutes
- 10MessiBooked at 82mins
- 12Rafinha
- 9L Suárez
- 11Neymar
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 18Alba
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 52,573
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home28
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 2.
Hand ball by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. André Gomes replaces Sergi Roberto.
Lucas Digne (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Neymar (Barcelona).
Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Lucas Digne replaces Jeremy Mathieu because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Booking
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Kevin Gameiro.
Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 1. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).