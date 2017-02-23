Antonio Conte: Chelsea boss meets England rugby union coach Eddie Jones

Antonio Conte coached Italy from 2014-2016 before joining Chelsea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has visited England's rugby union team to share ideas with head coach Eddie Jones.

Jones, 57, has won all 15 of his Tests since England's World Cup exit, and his side are on a 16-game winning streak.

Conte has similarly rejuvenated Chelsea during his first season in England, with the Blues eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

"Eddie is a winner and he is transferring that mentality on to the team," Conte, 47, told England Rugby.

"It is important for me to compare my work and experience with another sport to gain inspiration and tactical ideas for the future.

"It was very interesting to observe another sport and the differences between the two."

Jones invited his football counterpart Gareth Southgate to Pennyhill Park earlier this month.

The Australian's team are preparing for Sunday's Six Nations match against Italy at Twickenham (15:00 GMT, live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra).

Jones' men will be seeking a 17th successive Test win, which would see them move within one of New Zealand's record.

Chelsea, meanwhile, play Swansea on Saturday, looking for a 12th home win from 13 league games this season.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser