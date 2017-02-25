Match ends, Guingamp 1, Monaco 2.
Guingamp 1-2 Monaco
-
- From the section European Football
Ligue 1 leaders Monaco moved three points clear with victory at Guingamp.
Monaco defender Kamil Glik stabbed in the opener from Thomas Lemar's first-half free-kick, helped on by Guingamp winger Jimmy Briand's poor clearance.
Falcao saw a bicycle kick diverted just over the bar, before 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe was fouled in the box by keeper Karl-Johan Johnsson.
Fabinho's chipped penalty put Monaco 2-0 up, before Etienne Didot fired home a late consolation from outside the box.
Second-placed Nice had moved level on points with Leonardo Jardim's side with a 2-1 home victory over Montpellier on Friday.
Defending champions Paris St-Germain, in third, are now six points behind Monaco but can narrow the gap when they play at Marseille on Sunday (20:00 GMT).
Monaco were beaten 5-3 by Manchester City in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday. They host City for the second leg on Wednesday, 15 March.
Line-ups
Guingamp
- 1JohnssonBooked at 86mins
- 2IkokoBooked at 62mins
- 29Kerbrat
- 15Sorbon
- 3Marçal
- 5Diallo
- 8DeauxSubstituted forMendyat 45'minutes
- 17DidotBooked at 90mins
- 24CocoSubstituted forBenezetat 83'minutes
- 23Briand
- 19SaliburSubstituted forde Pauwat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Mendy
- 10Benezet
- 12de Pauw
- 21Blas
- 26Giresse
- 27Bodmer
- 50Placide
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 38Touré
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 19SidibeBooked at 64mins
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 8João Moutinho
- 2TavaresBooked at 33mins
- 27LemarSubstituted forMbappeat 74'minutes
- 18GermainSubstituted forBakayokoat 74'minutes
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forCarrilloat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 6de Oliveira Moraes
- 11Carrillo
- 14Bakayoko
- 16De Sanctis
- 29Mbappe
- 34Diallo
- 35N'Doram
- Referee:
- Amaury Delerue
- Attendance:
- 15,912
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Guingamp 1, Monaco 2.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Offside, Monaco. Jemerson tries a through ball, but Guido Carrillo is caught offside.
Booking
Étienne Didot (Guingamp) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Étienne Didot (Guingamp).
Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordan Ikoko (Guingamp) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kylian Mbappe (Monaco).
Offside, Guingamp. Jordan Ikoko tries a through ball, but Moustapha Diallo is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Guingamp 1, Monaco 2. Étienne Didot (Guingamp) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Corner, Guingamp. Conceded by Jemerson.
Goal!
Goal! Guingamp 0, Monaco 2. Fabinho (Monaco) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Monaco. Kylian Mbappe draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fabinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Guingamp. Nicolas Benezet replaces Marcus Coco.
Substitution
Substitution, Guingamp. Nill de Pauw replaces Yannis Salibur.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Guido Carrillo replaces Falcao.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Falcao (Monaco) because of an injury.
Offside, Monaco. Bernardo Silva tries a through ball, but Almamy Touré is caught offside.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Fernando Marçal.
Offside, Monaco. Djibril Sidibe tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappe is caught offside.
Hand ball by Yannis Salibur (Guingamp).
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Kylian Mbappe replaces Thomas Lemar.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Tiemoué Bakayoko replaces Valère Germain.
Foul by Marcus Coco (Guingamp).
João Moutinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Moustapha Diallo (Guingamp) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yannis Salibur with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Guingamp. Conceded by Thomas Lemar.
Corner, Guingamp. Conceded by Jemerson.
Attempt saved. Fabinho (Monaco) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Falcao (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Marcus Coco (Guingamp).
Bernardo Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcus Coco (Guingamp).
Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Coco (Guingamp) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandre Mendy.