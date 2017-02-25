Guingamp 1-2 Monaco

From the section

Falcao had a spectacular overhead effort diverted just over the bar

Ligue 1 leaders Monaco moved three points clear with victory at Guingamp.

Monaco defender Kamil Glik stabbed in the opener from Thomas Lemar's first-half free-kick, helped on by Guingamp winger Jimmy Briand's poor clearance.

Falcao saw a bicycle kick diverted just over the bar, before 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe was fouled in the box by keeper Karl-Johan Johnsson.

Fabinho's chipped penalty put Monaco 2-0 up, before Etienne Didot fired home a late consolation from outside the box.

Second-placed Nice had moved level on points with Leonardo Jardim's side with a 2-1 home victory over Montpellier on Friday.

Defending champions Paris St-Germain, in third, are now six points behind Monaco but can narrow the gap when they play at Marseille on Sunday (20:00 GMT).

Monaco were beaten 5-3 by Manchester City in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday. They host City for the second leg on Wednesday, 15 March.