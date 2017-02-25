Italian Serie A
Juventus2Empoli0

Juventus 2-0 Empoli

Juventus celebrate
Juve last dropped points at home in the league in a 1-1 draw with Frosinone in September 2015

Juventus went 10 points clear at the top of Serie A with a 30th consecutive home win as stubborn 17th-placed Empoli were eventually brushed aside.

Massimiliano Allegri's side, going for a sixth consecutive title, went ahead when Lukasz Skorupski bundled into his own net after Mario Mandzukic's header struck the bar shortly after half-time.

Juve had spurned several first-half chances, but Alex Sandro's tight finish into the corner settled the points.

Roma can narrow Juve's lead on Sunday.

Second-placed Roma play at fifth-placed Inter Milan in a 19:45 GMT kick-off.

Leonardo Bonucci was restored to the Juve line-up after being left out of Wednesday's Champions League victory at Porto because of a touchline spat with Allegri in the previous Friday's league game.

Bonucci watched the last-16 first leg in Portugal from an executive box, but the Italy centre-back started in Turin in one of six changes, perhaps made with Tuesday's Coppa Italia semi-final first leg with Napoli in mind.

Juve, who are on track to win a third consecutive league and cup double, last dropped points at home in the league in a 1-1 draw with Frosinone in September 2015.

They were last beaten at home in the league on the opening day of the 2015-16 season, by Udinese, and this 30th straight home win adds to the Serie A record they already hold.

Earlier on Saturday, Atalanta beat Napoli 2-0 to move up to fourth, despite having midfielder Frank Kessie sent off for picking up two yellow cards in three minutes with over half an hour still to play.

Atalanta's Bergamo-born 22-year-old defender Mattia Caldara scored both goals, the first bundled in at the far post from a corner, the second on the counter attack after Kessie's red card.

The defeat leaves Napoli in third, 12 points behind Juve, and now three points above Atalanta, who finished 13th last season.

Serie A top six

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 25Murara Neto
  • 23Dani Alves
  • 19Bonucci
  • 24Rugani
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 8MarchisioSubstituted forRincónat 79'minutes
  • 5Pjanic
  • 7CuadradoSubstituted forPjacaat 85'minutes
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 27SturaroSubstituted forDybalaat 74'minutes
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Benatia
  • 15Barzagli
  • 18Lemina
  • 20Pjaca
  • 21Dybala
  • 22Asamoah
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 28Rincón
  • 32Audero

Empoli

  • 28Skorupski
  • 2LauriniSubstituted forVeseliat 70'minutes
  • 6BellusciBooked at 82mins
  • 15Costa
  • 21Pasqual
  • 33Krunic
  • 8Diousse
  • 10El Kaddouri
  • 5MauriSubstituted forBüchelat 77'minutes
  • 20Pucciarelli
  • 89MarilungoSubstituted forThiamat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Zambelli
  • 4Dimarco
  • 7Maccarone
  • 11Croce
  • 13Veseli
  • 17Zajc
  • 19Barba
  • 23Pelagotti
  • 24Cosic
  • 27Thiam
  • 77Büchel
  • 88Tello
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamEmpoli
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home24
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 2, Empoli 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Empoli 0.

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frederic Veseli (Empoli).

Attempt saved. Dani Alves (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Omar El Kaddouri (Empoli) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Alves.

Attempt missed. Marcel Büchel (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rade Krunic.

Foul by Tomás Rincón (Juventus).

Rade Krunic (Empoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Marko Pjaca replaces Juan Cuadrado.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Assane Diousse (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross.

Booking

Giuseppe Bellusci (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Giuseppe Bellusci (Empoli).

Attempt missed. Dani Alves (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Andrea Costa.

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Assane Diousse (Empoli).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Tomás Rincón replaces Claudio Marchisio.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Empoli. Marcel Büchel replaces José Mauri.

Hand ball by Mame Thiam (Empoli).

Offside, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Stefano Sturaro.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dani Alves (Juventus) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Empoli. Mame Thiam replaces Guido Marilungo.

Substitution

Substitution, Empoli. Frederic Veseli replaces Vincent Laurini.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Rade Krunic (Empoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 2, Empoli 0. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Guido Marilungo (Empoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th February 2017

View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Juventus2622043866
2Roma2518253256
3Napoli2616643154
4Atalanta2616371651
5Inter Milan2515371648
6Lazio2514561547
7Milan251357744
8Fiorentina251177740
9Torino25988635
10Sampdoria25979-134
11Chievo259511-832
12Sassuolo259313-630
13Udinese258512-629
14Cagliari258413-1828
15Bologna257612-1527
16Genoa256712-1325
17Empoli265714-2222
18Palermo253517-2814
19Crotone253418-2313
20Pescara252617-2812
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired