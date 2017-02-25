Bayern Munich 8-0 Hamburger SV

Robert Lewandowski is now the Bundesliga's joint top scorer this season, with 19 goals

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti celebrated his 1,000th match as a manager with an 8-0 thrashing of Hamburg, including a Robert Lewandowski hat-trick.

Bayern led 3-0 at the break, as Arturo Vidal drilled in Thomas Muller's lay-off, and Lewandowski converted a penalty before prodding in a third.

The Poland striker struck again after the break, with David Alaba tapping in and Kingsley Coman scoring twice.

Arjen Robben made it eight.

Bayern remain five points clear at the top. RB Leipzig, in second place, beat Cologne 3-1.

Lewandowski's three goals took him joint-top of the Bundesliga scoring charts - he now has 19 for the season, along with Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored twice in a 3-0 win at Freiburg.

All three of Lewandowski's goals were clinically taken. He rolled in his first with nonchalance from the penalty spot after being fouled by Lewis Holtby, and was cool from close range for his second before steering in a third from Robben's pass after the break.

He might wonder, though, how he did not score even more - heading wide two clear first-half chances and hitting the bar.

Carlo Ancelotti began his management career in his native Italy with Reggiana in 1995

It was a satisfying enough day for the striker, however, who received a standing ovation as he made way for Renato Sanches in the 57th minute.

He then watched Coman, another substitute, take centre stage with two smart finishes, the first steered into the corner following a mistake by Johan Djourou, the second placed home from 20 yards after Robben teed him up.

Robben completed the rout with a trademark goal, cutting in from the right on his left foot and finding the far corner.

That all ensured Bayern's biggest win under Ancelotti - some way to chalk up a milestone.

Hamburg misery in Munich

Rene Adler made several fine saves to keep Bayern's score in single figures

Hamburg have a dreadful recent record at the Allianz Arena, having now lost on each of their past seven visits, conceding 44 goals in the process - a run that included a 9-2 thumping in March 2013 and another 8-0 humiliation in February 2015.

Markus Gisdol's side, battling relegation, were overwhelmed by the attacking verve of Bayern, who could easily have been half a dozen goals in front by the interval.

They were thankful to goalkeeper Rene Adler that the score did not reach double figures; he got the faintest of touches to tip a fierce Lewandowski drive on to the bar in the first half, and made fine stops from Arjen Robben either side of half-time.

It was just one of those days for the Hamburg keeper, though - with his despair summed up by Bayern's third goal, shortly before half-time.

The keeper was off his line quickly to block as Douglas Costa ran on to Muller's cut-back, but Lewandowski collected the loose ball and found the roof of the net from 10 yards.

Leipzig stay in touch - Bundesliga round-up

Leipzig, last season's second division runners-up, had seen their title challenge falter after losing four of their previous nine Bundesliga fixtures.

But they were in command against Cologne from the fifth minute, when Sweden forward Emil Forsberg latched on to Thomas Kessler's poor clearance and steered a shot into the corner of the net.

Cologne defender Dominic Maroh, who escaped with only a booking after clipping Timo Werner when clear through, then turned Naby Keita's cross into his own net.

Yuya Osako pulled one back after half-time for Cologne, but Werner then thumped a shot past Kessler to make it 3-1.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's tap-in - one of his two goals for Borussia Dortmund at Freiburg - keeps him firmly in the race to be the Bundesliga's top scorer

Borussia Dortmund strengthened their grip on third place by winning 3-0 at mid-table Freiburg.

Centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos headed in his first goal of the season from Marco Reus' whipped free-kick, before Aubameyang's second-half double.

Bottom club Darmstadt's match against Augsburg saw Turkish twin brothers Hamit and Halil Altintop face each other in midfield.

It was Augsburg's Halil who was smiling at the finish, with his side winning 2-1 thanks to Raul Bobadilla's 85th-minute strike.

Levin Oztunali made one and scored another as Mainz won 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen, swinging over the corner from which Stefan Bell headed in, then scoring direct from a free-kick.