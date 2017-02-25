Spanish La Liga
Real Betis1Sevilla2

Real Betis 1-2 Sevilla

Sevilla celebrate
Argentina defender Mercado's equaliser came after Durmisi's first-half free-kick put the hosts ahead

Sevilla came from behind to beat Real Betis in their local derby and move level with La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Betis left-back Riza Durmisi opened the scoring with a first-half free-kick, before Gabriel Mercado levelled from close range after the break.

Vicente Iborra stabbed home the winner with 14 minutes to play after Steven N'Zonzi flicked on Samir Nasri's free-kick from what appeared to be an offside position.

Madrid play on Sunday, as do Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane's side play at Villarreal in a 19:45 GMT kick-off, and Barca, who now drop to third, travel to Atletico Madrid for a 15:15 kick-off.

In the earlier game on Saturday, Alaves came from behind to beat Valencia 2-1 at home.

Alaves, who play Barca in the Copa del Rey final on 26 May, move up to 10th, while Valencia, who beat Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday, stay 14th.

La Liga table

Line-ups

Real Betis

  • 13Adán
  • 12PicciniBooked at 87mins
  • 23Mandi
  • 20Pezzella
  • 21ToscaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMartinat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Durmisi
  • 5dos Santos AraujoSubstituted forGutiérrezat 89'minutes
  • 7Rubén Pardo
  • 10Ceballos
  • 24Castro
  • 9SanabriaSubstituted forAlegría Morenoat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Giménez
  • 3Martínez
  • 4González Cabrera
  • 6Gutiérrez
  • 8Martin
  • 16Cejudo
  • 19Alegría Moreno

Sevilla

  • 1Rico
  • 24Mercado
  • 21Martín ParejaBooked at 90mins
  • 23Rami
  • 17SarabiaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forBen Yedderat 45'minutes
  • 15N'ZonziBooked at 35mins
  • 10Nasri
  • 18Escudero
  • 22VázquezSubstituted forIborraat 45'minutes
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 16JoveticSubstituted forCorreaat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ferreira Filho
  • 4Kranevitter
  • 6Carrico Martins
  • 8Iborra
  • 11Correa
  • 12Ben Yedder
  • 13Soria Solís
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
41,263

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home19
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Real Betis 1, Sevilla 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Betis 1, Sevilla 2.

Attempt saved. Vitolo (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.

Attempt missed. Riza Durmisi (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Jonas Martin (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Vitolo (Sevilla).

Álex Alegría (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vitolo (Sevilla).

Jonas Martin (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Nico Pareja (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Dani Ceballos (Real Betis).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Felipe Gutiérrez replaces Petros.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Cristiano Piccini.

Booking

Cristiano Piccini (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cristiano Piccini (Real Betis).

Attempt saved. Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Vicente Iborra (Sevilla).

Álex Alegría (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).

Álex Alegría (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Joaquín Correa replaces Stevan Jovetic.

Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonas Martin (Real Betis).

Foul by Samir Nasri (Sevilla).

Dani Ceballos (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adil Rami (Sevilla).

Álex Alegría (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Real Betis 1, Sevilla 2. Vicente Iborra (Sevilla) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven N'Zonzi following a set piece situation.

Attempt missed. Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Samir Nasri with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Jonas Martin replaces Alin Tosca.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Álex Alegría replaces Antonio Sanabria.

Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Real Betis).

Attempt missed. Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Escudero with a cross.

Attempt missed. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Escudero with a cross.

Nico Pareja (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Betis).

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Alin Tosca.

Attempt blocked. Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samir Nasri with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Real Madrid2216423752
2Sevilla2416441952
3Barcelona2315624451
4Atl Madrid2313642445
5Real Sociedad241428544
6Villarreal2310941539
7Eibar231058535
8Ath Bilbao231058035
9Celta Vigo221039033
10Alavés24897-533
11Espanyol23887-132
12Las Palmas247710-428
13Malaga23689-626
14Valencia247512-926
15Real Betis236611-1424
16Leganés245613-2121
17Deportivo La Coruña234712-1119
18Sporting Gijón234415-2216
19Granada233713-2816
20Osasuna231715-2810
View full Spanish La Liga table

