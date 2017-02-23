Europa League - Round of 32 - 2nd Leg
Fiorentina2B Gladbach4

Fiorentina 2-4 Borussia Monchengladbach (agg 3-4)

Borussia Monchengladbach reach Europa League last 16
Stindl scored the first hat-trick of his career

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Lars Stindl scored a hat-trick as the German visitors fought back from 3-0 down on aggregate to eliminate Fiorentina.

The Italians, who won 1-0 in the first leg, led inside the first 30 minutes in Florence through Nikola Kalinic and Borja Valero.

But Stindl converted a 44th-minute penalty, then struck twice more in the space of eight minutes after half-time.

On-loan Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen added the fourth.

Monchengladbach won 4-3 on aggregate to join Manchester United in the last 16. The draw takes place on Friday (12:00 GMT).

Nabil Fekir scored a hat-trick as French side Lyon won 7-1 against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar to cruise through with a 11-2 aggregate win.

Italian title-chasers Roma lost their 16-game unbeaten home run in a 1-0 defeat by Spanish side Villarreal, but still progressed 4-1 on aggregate.

Another La Liga side was also ousted as Athletic Bilbao lost 2-0 at Cypriot champions Apoel Nicosia, who reached the next stage with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Ajax, Besiktas and Anderlecht are among the other sides also joining Gent, who saw off Tottenham, in the last 16.

Who's through?
Ajax (Net)Anderlecht (Bel)
Apoel Nicosia (Cyp)Besiktas (Tur)
Celta Vigo (Spa)Genk (Bel)
Gent (Bel)Borussia Monchengladbach (Ger)
FC Copenhagen (Den)Krasnodar (Rus)
Lyon (Fra)Manchester United (Eng)
Olympiakos (Gre)Roma (Ita)
Rostov (Rus)Schalke (Ger)

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 12Tatarusanu
  • 6Sánchez
  • 2Rodríguez
  • 13Astori
  • 25Chiesa
  • 5BadeljSubstituted forBabacarat 64'minutes
  • 8VecinoBooked at 23mins
  • 15OliveraBooked at 42mins
  • 20Valero Iglesias
  • 10BernardeschiSubstituted forIlicicat 64'minutes
  • 9Kalinic

Substitutes

  • 4De Maio
  • 16Tello
  • 19Cristóforo
  • 30Babacar
  • 40Tomovic
  • 57Sportiello
  • 72Ilicic

B Gladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 24Jantschke
  • 3Christensen
  • 4Vestergaard
  • 17Wendt
  • 7Herrmann
  • 6KramerBooked at 67mins
  • 8DahoudSubstituted forStroblat 80'minutes
  • 23HofmannSubstituted forJohnsonat 73'minutes
  • 13StindlBooked at 76mins
  • 10HazardSubstituted forDrmicat 27'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kolodziejczak
  • 5Strobl
  • 9Drmic
  • 11Raffael
  • 19Johnson
  • 21Sippel
  • 28Hahn
Referee:
Artur Dias Soares

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamB Gladbach
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Fiorentina 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fiorentina 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 4.

Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).

Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Rodríguez (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Khouma Babacar (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matías Vecino.

Attempt missed. Matías Vecino (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Davide Astori with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andreas Christensen (Borussia Mönchengladbach) because of an injury.

Josip Ilicic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tobias Strobl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Rodríguez.

Attempt missed. Josip Drmic (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fabian Johnson.

Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Borja Valero following a corner.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Oscar Wendt.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tobias Strobl replaces Mahmoud Dahoud.

Booking

Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Foul by Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina).

Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Fiorentina. Gonzalo Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Nikola Kalinic is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Fabian Johnson replaces Jonas Hofmann.

Yann Sommer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlos Sánchez (Fiorentina).

Foul by Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Josip Ilicic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josip Drmic (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Josip Ilicic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Patrick Herrmann.

Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Booking

Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Kalinic.

Oscar Wendt (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Khouma Babacar replaces Milan Badelj because of an injury.

