Fiorentina 2-4 Borussia Monchengladbach (agg 3-4)

Stindl scored the first hat-trick of his career

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Lars Stindl scored a hat-trick as the German visitors fought back from 3-0 down on aggregate to eliminate Fiorentina.

The Italians, who won 1-0 in the first leg, led inside the first 30 minutes in Florence through Nikola Kalinic and Borja Valero.

But Stindl converted a 44th-minute penalty, then struck twice more in the space of eight minutes after half-time.

On-loan Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen added the fourth.

Monchengladbach won 4-3 on aggregate to join Manchester United in the last 16. The draw takes place on Friday (12:00 GMT).

Nabil Fekir scored a hat-trick as French side Lyon won 7-1 against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar to cruise through with a 11-2 aggregate win.

Italian title-chasers Roma lost their 16-game unbeaten home run in a 1-0 defeat by Spanish side Villarreal, but still progressed 4-1 on aggregate.

Another La Liga side was also ousted as Athletic Bilbao lost 2-0 at Cypriot champions Apoel Nicosia, who reached the next stage with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Ajax, Besiktas and Anderlecht are among the other sides also joining Gent, who saw off Tottenham, in the last 16.

Who's through? Ajax (Net) Anderlecht (Bel) Apoel Nicosia (Cyp) Besiktas (Tur) Celta Vigo (Spa) Genk (Bel) Gent (Bel) Borussia Monchengladbach (Ger) FC Copenhagen (Den) Krasnodar (Rus) Lyon (Fra) Manchester United (Eng) Olympiakos (Gre) Roma (Ita) Rostov (Rus) Schalke (Ger)