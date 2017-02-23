BBC Sport - Antonio Conte meets Eddie Jones & England rugby team at training
Conte takes tips from England rugby team
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and his coaching staff compare training methods with Eddie Jones and the England rugby team at their practice centre.
Footage courtesy of England Rugby
Six Nations: England v Italy - live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary
