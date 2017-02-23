BBC Sport - Antonio Conte meets Eddie Jones & England rugby team at training

Conte takes tips from England rugby team

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and his coaching staff compare training methods with Eddie Jones and the England rugby team at their practice centre.

Footage courtesy of England Rugby

Six Nations: England v Italy - live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

