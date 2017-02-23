BBC Sport - Football Focus: Martin Kemp fears Spurs could topple his beloved Gunners
Martin Kemp predicts heartbreak for Gunners
- From the section Football
Lifelong Arsenal fan Martin Kemp fears that his beloved team could finish below local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this year.
Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 25 February, 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired