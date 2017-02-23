Stephen McManus: Motherwell defender sidelined by groin injury

Motherwell defender Stephen McManus
McManus has played in all of Motherwell's 31 games this season

Motherwell defender Stephen McManus will be out of action for at least six weeks with a groin injury.

The 34-year-old sustained the damage in the opening minutes of Saturday's 2-0 at Celtic.

The former Scotland international, who has been an ever-present for Motherwell this season, will undergo surgery next week.

Motherwell are currently 10th in the Premiership, three points above the play-off spot.

Mark McGhee's side are at home to Dundee on Saturday and a win would move them level on points with the sixth-placed visitors.

