Asa Hall: York City sign Cheltenham Town midfielder on loan

Asa Hall
Asa Hall has made 13 appearances for Cheltenham this term, but none since 8 October

National League club York City have signed Cheltenham Town midfielder Asa Hall on an initial 28-day loan deal.

The 30-year-old former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City player could make his York debut in Saturday's FA Trophy quarter-final with Brackley.

He has also previously played for Shrewsbury Town and Luton Town, as well as Boston United, Ashford Town and Shrewsbury Town.

Hall has been with League Two Cheltenham since 2014.

