With Wayne Rooney set for Man Utd exit, how did other club legends leave?

He's Manchester United's record goalscorer and has spent 13 years at Old Trafford but it looks like this could be Wayne Rooney's last season at the club.

Could a move to the Far East be on the cards for the England captain?

Have a go at our quiz and see how other club legends left when their time was up.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired