Santi Cazorla: Injured Arsenal midfielder out for rest of season

Cazorla joined Arsenal from Malaga for £15m in 2012

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Cazorla has been out since limping out of the Champions League group stage game against Ludogorets at the Emirates Stadium in October.

He underwent surgery in December and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger hoped the 32-year-old would be back before the end of the season.

But Spain international Cazorla is now focusing on being fit for next season.