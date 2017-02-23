BBC Sport - Sevilla 2-1 Leicester: Ranieri says Jamie Vardy goal will give Foxes confidence

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri says Jamie Vardy's goal in their 2-1 defeat at Sevilla in the first leg last-16 of the Uefa Champions League could spark a recovery in their form.

MATCH REPORT:Sevilla 2-1 Leicester

