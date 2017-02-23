Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Frank de Boer, Hibernian, Six Nations

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Frank de Boer, the former Ajax and Inter Milan manager being touted as the next boss of Rangers, indicates that he would like to manage in the Premier League in England. (Mail Online)

The Rangers tax case will be heard by the UK Supreme Court next month. The liquidators of "oldco" Rangers are set to take on the taxman over a multi-million pound pot of money they have recovered for the oldco's creditors since its collapse in 2012. (Daily Record)

Rangers' caretaker manager Graeme Murty warns his players: "Whoever it may be, the new manager is watching and they are forming an opinion of you as players and people, so you want to put yourself in the very best light that you can." (Scottish Daily Express)

Hibs midfielder John McGinn was praised by his head coach for his performance in the Scottish Cup replay win over Hearts

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon insists giving his players the so-called "hairdryer treatment" after their weekend draw with Raith Rovers helped blow Hearts away with a 3-1 Scottish Cup replay win at Easter Road. "The players I singled out for criticism, Jason Cummings and John McGinn, were tremendous but it was right the way through the team. It wasn't just quality but character," says Lennon. (Daily Record)

Lennon's counterpart at Hearts, Ian Cathro, says his team "didn't show up" and promises to make sure they never surrender so tamely again. (Sun)

Hearts winger Jamie Walker suggests a lack of homegrown players might have been at the root of his team's lame display. He says: "Maybe they [Hibs] have got more boys who know what it means, like myself. Maybe some of the new boys were just expecting to pot the ball around and, as you know, in a derby you can't do that. You need to win your individual battles and I think we failed in all aspects of that." (Scotsman)

Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all in the hunt for Moussa Dembele but Ray Parlour is convinced the Celtic striker will follow French favourites Nicolas Anelka, Thierry Henry and Oliver Giroud in choosing his own former club, Arsenal. (Daily Record)

Scotland centre Huw Jones hopes the fact he hasn't played against many of the Wales players in the Pro12 can help him surprise his opponents

Kilmarnock's interim manager Lee McCulloch has ditched two of former boss Lee Clark's methods at Rugby Park. The players will no longer train at the same time as their next match, and the cryogenic chamber is being sent packing. Instead, the players will train in the morning and money will be spent on an ice bath and a video analyst. (Sun)

Ross County defender Andrew Davies believes the Staggies need points from away games against Aberdeen and Hearts to stay in contention for a top-six Premiership finish. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Six Nations chiefs have been warned they are jeopardising their hopes of securing a £100m sponsorship deal because of their resistance to reform. Georgia's world ranking is higher than Italy's but Six Nations chief executive John Feehan says he will not consider promotion and relegation until at least 2027. (Daily Mail)

Scotland centre Huw Jones, who plays for South African Super Rugby side Stormers, hopes the element of surprise can help him trouble Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday. "I see the fact I haven't played against most of these guys as an advantage as well as a disadvantage," he says. "I might not know what to expect from them, but they don't know what to expect from me too." (Scottish Daily Express)

Scotland back-rower Ryan Wilson says the team will miss Josh Strauss's "oomph" but promises that he, Hamish Watson, John Barclay and John Hardie can all carry the ball against Wales. (Scotsman)

Wilson admits that watching the France-Scotland game at home, while he recovered from an infected elbow, resulted in the kids having "to be removed from the living room" so he could be left on his own "screaming and shouting at the TV". (National)