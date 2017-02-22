Hibs' response against Hearts delights boss Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon's Hibs are through to the last eight of the Scottish Cup

Neil Lennon praised Hibernian's response to his blunt criticism of the draw with Raith Rovers after they beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

Lennon had described his side as "a disgrace" following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Stark's Park.

But, after beating Edinburgh rivals Hearts 3-1 to set up a quarter-final with Ayr United, the head coach said: "I got the reaction I was looking for.

"They were magnificent and thoroughly deserved to win."

Goals from Jason Cummings and Grant Holt put Championship leaders Hibs in charge and Andrew Shinnie added a third before Esmael Goncalves pulled one back for the Premiership side.

The cup holders will host Ayr on 4 March.

"We were hungrier, we passed the ball, exploded at times through them, and it could have been more," Lennon explained.

"That's the enigma this team is, from down there to through the roof. We need to find more consistency and I wish we could play under the floodlights every week.

"I've got a good group here. I know what I've got, an abundance of character. You don't win cups without character and personality in the group. We've got 12 cup finals in the league and hopefully three Scottish Cup ties.

"You saw the scenes last season at the cup final, that was a big appeal to me to come here, the support. They've been unbelievable and I'm so glad they could see us turn over their biggest rivals in a dominant way."