LA Galaxy: MLS franchise will host London and Manchester scouting events

LA Galaxy last won the MLS Cup in 2014

LA Galaxy will host open trials in London and Manchester where players could earn a professional contract.

The MLS franchise will offer hopefuls the chance to sign for their reserve side - LA Galaxy II - who will compete in the United Soccer League in 2017.

Head coach Mike Munoz said the project could unearth "hidden gems" or those "without a fair chance in the past".

The trials will take place at The Hive in London on 31 May and 1 June, and in Manchester on 3 and 4 June.

Players must be 16-25 years old and will have to pay a fee of $185 (£149) to take part, with five from each venue qualifying to attend more in depth analysis at the club's StubHub Center where they could secure a contract.

"Scouting for Galaxy II will give us a chance to evaluate numerous players, including first-time pros, or young pros who are not under contract," added Munoz.

"We want to make sure everyone has a fair opportunity to be evaluated and earn a professional contract on our 2017 LA Galaxy II roster."

Galaxy finished fifth in the United Soccer League Western Conference in 2016, with the franchise's first team also placing fifth in the MLS Western Conference.

The team - founded in 1994 - have a history of recruiting players who have spent long spells in England, including Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, David Beckham and Ashley Cole, who remains in the squad.