Dean Brett: Cowdenbeath defender banned over 'offensive tweets'

Dean Brett has spent his entire career at Cowdenbeath

Cowdenbeath defender Dean Brett will serve an immediate four-match ban after being found in breach of Scottish FA disciplinary rules on social media.

Brett, 24, has been given a further four-game ban, which is suspended for 12 months.

Cowdenbeath said: "The SFA investigated Dean Brett's Twitter account re: alleged offensive Tweets.

"We can now confirm the final determination has now been received and accepted from that Tribunal."

The Scottish League Two club explained the SFA investigated Brett's Twitter account after "complaints from two organisations concerned with equality issues".

And Cowdenbeath's website statement continued: "Following a hearing at Hampden Park, the Tribunal found that between 23 May 2016 and 5 November 2016 Dean made comments upon a social networking site, namely Twitter, that were of a discriminatory, and offensive nature, based upon sexual orientation as well as comments that were otherwise of an offensive nature.

"Thus Dean Brett was in breach of Disciplinary Rule 73 of the SFA's Disciplinary Rules. The outcome now is that an 8-match suspension will apply as follows - 4 matches immediate. Thereafter four matches suspended for 12 months and to only take effect in the event that:

1. Dean commits a further breach of Disciplinary Rule 73 before 16 January 2018; and/or

2. The Tweets agreed by the parties at the hearing of 16 January 2017 as having breached Disciplinary Rule 73 are not removed by Dean Brett from his Twitter account by 5pm on 17 January 2017; and/or

3. Dean fails to produce evidence, before 16 January 2018, to the Judicial Panel Secretary, that he attended training upon a) the use of social media and b) Equality issues."

Brett is also being investigated by the SFA over an alleged 2,787 bets he placed. The governing body prohibits any gambling on football for people working within the Scottish game.

The defender has been suspended by the club.