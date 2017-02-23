Inverness CT manager Richie Foran hopes Rangers are 'fragile'

Richie Foran says Inverness learned they can compete with "the good, good teams" at Tynecastle

Richie Foran hopes uncertainty at Rangers can motivate his Inverness Caledonian Thistle side on Friday.

Caley Thistle host an Ibrox side without a league win this month.

"There is a little bit of confusion there," Foran said. "They should be feeling a bit fragile and hopefully we can take advantage of that.

"Friday night, we can get off the bottom of the table. How good would that be for the club, for the supporters, for the players?"

Premiership bottom side Inverness moved a point closer to Hamilton Academical on Saturday by drawing with Hearts at Tynecastle and a win on Friday would move them a point above Accies.

Earlier this season, Foran's men lost at home to Rangers - also on a Friday evening - but the Ibrox men have won just once in the league since the turn of the year.

Manager Mark Warburton left Rangers earlier this month and interim boss Graeme Murty has been in charge for the last two matches.

"We enjoy evening games," added Foran.

"Going back the park we haven't worked hard enough this season. We've let too many runners off us, we've conceded too many easy goals but that changed against Hearts and it has to be the same again.

"Going forward, we've looked good this season. We look as if we can score goals. Going back the park, we've looked open, we looked lazy at times.

"They know if they work just as hard going back the park, we can go and get draws, we can go and get victories against the good, good teams.

"Hearts are a strong, strong team - a very, very good side, as Rangers are. Our belief now has gone up a notch, that's for sure.

"We're creating a lot of chances, we've got to take more of them. That's why we've got [January signing] Billy Mckay in the team as well - he will take those chances."