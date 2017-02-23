Lawro's Premier League and EFL Cup final predictions v Martin Kemp

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponent for this weekend's Premier League fixtures is Let it Shine judge Martin Kemp.

Arsenal fan Kemp will be delivering his verdict on the performances in the live final of Let it Shine at 18:45 GMT on Saturday on BBC One.

But the Spandau Ballet star has already made his mind up about long-serving Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

"I think everyone knows where I stand on the Wenger in/out question," Kemp told BBC Sport.

"I have said it openly for the last couple of years that I want him to step down and he has left it too long.

"If he had gone at the end of last season there would have been a few managers to choose from, but if he goes in the summer then there are not many great ones around."

Premier League predictions - week 26 Result Lawro Kemp SATURDAY Chelsea v Swansea x-x 3-0 2-1 Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough x-x 2-0 2-1 Everton v Sunderland x-x 1-1 4-0 Hull City v Burnley x-x 1-1 0-1 West Brom v Bournemouth x-x 2-1 1-1 Watford v West Ham x-x 2-0 2-0 SUNDAY Tottenham v Stoke x-x 2-0 3-0 Man Utd v Southampton (EFL Cup final) x-x 2-0 2-0 MONDAY Leicester v Liverpool x-x 0-2 0-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

On FA Cup fifth-round weekend, Lawro got four correct results, with no perfect scores from the eight ties for a total of 40 points.

Lawro was up against ArsenalFan TV's Robbie Lyle, and Sammy, Jack and Ben from the Fulhamish podcast.

He drew with the Fulhamish team, who also got four correct results with no perfect scores, but was beaten by Robbie, who made five correct predictions, including two perfect scores, for 110 points that put him joint-top of the FA Cup leaderboard.

Those scores do not count towards Lawro's total for the season from Premier League fixtures or appear on the guest leaderboard.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Chelsea v Swansea

Swansea boss Paul Clement will know his way around Stamford Bridge - he used to be a coach at Chelsea, and was assistant manager under Carlo Ancelotti when they won the Double in 2010.

He goes back to his old club with Swansea looking full of fight - with three wins in their past four league games they are the form team in the bottom six, and they look like they have a bit of substance about them too.

The Swans are much improved and harder to break down, but I still don't think they will get anything against the leaders.

Chelsea rested a lot of players for their FA Cup win over Wolves last weekend, and they will be ready for this game. With Diego Costa as their battering ram, I don't see Swansea holding out.

The Blues dropped points against Burnley in their last league game, but I do not see that happening again here.

With Manchester City not playing this weekend - their game with Manchester United was postponed because United are in the EFL Cup final - Chelsea will extend their lead at the top with a win.

It is going to be hard for any of the clubs below them to make up the gap because they are all in the same position - they will need to win three games on the spin, while Chelsea lose three. I cannot see that happening, to be honest.

City and Arsenal will have a game in hand, yes, but having been in that sort of situation at Liverpool, you are always better off sitting there with the points.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Kemp's prediction: This might be closer than you think but I still think Chelsea will win. 2-1

Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough

I have been looking at Middlesbrough for a while and thinking they will be all right, but now I am not so sure.

They are in the middle of a relegation battle and they do not have many goals in their team, which is a real worry.

If Crystal Palace win, Sam Allardyce's side go level on points with Boro - and that is what I think will happen.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Kemp's prediction: Big Sam needs a win and I think he will get one. 2-1

Everton v Sunderland

Goodison Park will be familiar territory for a few of Sunderland's players, as well as Black Cats boss David Moyes.

After 11 years as Everton manager, Moyes lost the first time he went back there, as Manchester United manager in 2014, and he will clearly be desperate to avoid the same outcome on Saturday.

It will be tough for them because Everton are in excellent form. They have not lost in the league since the Merseyside derby before Christmas - and they were unlucky to be beaten in that game.

But I just have a feeling Sunderland will get something here. They will have their chances, and I think they might find a way of picking up a point.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Kemp's prediction: Moyes is not going to enjoy his return. I think Everton will be far too strong for Sunderland. 4-0

Hull v Burnley

I was disappointed in Burnley's performance in their FA Cup defeat by Lincoln last weekend.

The Clarets lost their way a bit, which is very unlike them, and they did not start pressing with their usual intensity until the second half.

If they had done that to begin with, I don't think Lincoln would have been able to live with them.

It was a great result for Lincoln, of course, and when push comes to shove does it really matter for Burnley, and their fans?

I would be interested if Clarets supporters walking away from Turf Moor last weekend were thinking about missing out on the FA Cup quarter-finals, or if their priority was to see their side stay up.

I think most Burnley fans would rather see their side win this game, and pick up three more points, than have beaten the Imps.

Having said that, I don't see Sean Dyche's side beating Hull.

The Tigers are scrapping for anything they can get at the moment - I don't see this game being first on Match of the Day, put it that way.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Kemp's prediction: Burnley have been really good at home this season and I think they are going to nick an away win here too. 0-1

West Brom v Bournemouth

Bournemouth are on a slippery slope, without a league win this year.

The Cherries are capable of going away from home, playing well and winning - we have seen it happen this season, just not for a while now.

I don't see it happening at The Hawthorns either. West Brom lost on the south coast in September, but I am backing them to get the points here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Kemp's prediction: 1-1

Watford v West Ham (17:30 GMT)

Watford have had their wobble and, like West Ham, I think their relegation worries are over.

The Hornets mounted a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to beat the Hammers at the London Stadium earlier in the season, but this should be a more straightforward win for them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Kemp's prediction: 2-0

SUNDAY

Tottenham v Stoke (13:30 GMT)

I thought Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino's team selection for their FA Cup win over Fulham was a really clever move.

Pochettino made some changes but stuck with the spine of the side he would use for Premier League games.

He picked a team to win the game, and I think most top-flight managers should do the same in the FA Cup. You can do that, and still rest some of your players.

Spurs were outplayed in their last league game, at Liverpool, because they were not allowed enough of the ball.

Sunday will be a different story. Stoke will dig in, of course, but Tottenham have got players who can hurt them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Kemp's prediction: I hate to say it, but Tottenham are going to win. 3-0

Man Utd v Southampton (EFL Cup final, 16:30 GMT)

Southampton cannot come out all guns blazing against Manchester United because they will just get picked off, so Saints will sit in.

I think United will find a way through, though. They have got plenty of big-game players, and quite a few of them are in the sort of form where they can turn a game.

It is unclear whether United striker Wayne Rooney will be involved - he is not going to China, for now at least, but he has been out of action with a muscle injury.

If Rooney does make the squad, you can add his name to the list of United's potential match-winners.

Southampton will not make it easy for them, and we saw in their semi-final against Liverpool what a good side they can be, but I am still going with United to get their hands on the trophy.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Kemp's prediction: This is a United win all day - they are getting stronger and stronger. 2-0

MONDAY

Leicester v Liverpool (20:00 GMT)

I did not see Claudio Ranieri's sacking coming and I think it is a really strange time to do it, the day after a game [against Sevilla] in a competition [the Champions League] that they are still in.

At this stage of the season, you would have thought they have done it having lined someone else up, otherwise why do it?

Surely we will not see any headlines along the lines of 'search starts for new Foxes boss' on Friday - so I would expect some news on an appointment soon.

Why has it happened? Ranieri has made mistakes and probably kept faith with people who helped Leicester win the title last season for too long, but I have to say he seems like he has been let down by his players.

I made my original prediction for this game before Ranieri's exit and, although I have not changed the score, the situation makes it more difficult for Liverpool.

There is no doubt there will be more of a unified effort from the Leicester team, whether their new manager is in place or not. It always happens.

I still think Liverpool will win, if they play like they did against Tottenham. It suits the Reds when they press teams all over the pitch, and that is definitely the way forward for them.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Kemp's prediction: Haven't Leicester been just awful this season? At the end of last season, when they had just picked up the Premier League trophy, my son told me he had put a bet on that they were going to go down this season. I looked at him and said: 'You are joking, where are you getting that one from?" He said, 'you wait and see, they are going to fall apart' - and where are they now? 0-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P25 W17 D0 L8

