Match ends, Valencia 2, Real Madrid 1.
Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid
Leaders Real Madrid suffered just their second La Liga loss of the season in a shock defeat against Valencia.
Former West Ham striker Simone Zaza opened the scoring for the hosts with a spectacular strike and Fabian Orellana doubled the lead before Cristiano Ronaldo pulled a goal back.
Ronaldo could have snatched a point late on, but failed to hit the target with his looping header.
Zinedine Zidane's side remain one point clear of Barcelona with a game in hand.
Italian Zaza, 25, failed to score in 11 appearances for the Hammers and broke down in tears at the weekend after his first goal since May. His fourth minute strike against Real at the Mestalla was brilliant, spinning in the area and shooting into the top corner.
Just five minutes later, Orellana finished off a flowing counter-attack, but just before the break Ronaldo's towering header - on his 700th club appearance in his career - from Marcelo's cross gave Los Blancos hope.
Welshman Gareth Bale came off the bench for just his second appearance after a three-month injury layoff for the final half hour and nearly scored, but his point-blank header was blocked by Enzo Perez.
Victory allows struggling Valencia to move up to 13th in the table, with boss Voro their third manager of the season.
Line-ups
Valencia
- 1Diego Alves
- 2Cavaco Cancelo
- 24Garay
- 5MangalaBooked at 67mins
- 14Gayá
- 8PérezBooked at 54mins
- 10ParejoBooked at 90mins
- 9El HaddadiBooked at 43mins
- 15OrellanaSubstituted forSolerat 56'minutes
- 17NaniSubstituted forSiqueiraat 39'minutes
- 12ZazaBooked at 19minsSubstituted forSuárezat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Siqueira
- 7Suárez
- 11Bakkali
- 13Domenech
- 18Soler
- 20Medrán
- 23Abdennour
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 29mins
- 5VaraneBooked at 59minsSubstituted forNachoat 73'minutes
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 19ModricSubstituted forVázquezat 76'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 10RodríguezSubstituted forBaleat 62'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 11Bale
- 13Casilla
- 16Kovacic
- 17Vázquez
- 21Morata
- 22Isco
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 45,833
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 2, Real Madrid 1.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Carlos Soler.
Offside, Valencia. Daniel Parejo tries a through ball, but Munir El Haddadi is caught offside.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by José Gayá.
Booking
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Ramos.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).
Diego Alves (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Gareth Bale is caught offside.
Offside, Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Gareth Bale is caught offside.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mario Suárez (Valencia).
Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).
João Cancelo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Luka Modric.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Gayá (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Mario Suárez replaces Simone Zaza because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Raphael Varane.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Offside, Valencia. Daniel Parejo tries a through ball, but Simone Zaza is caught offside.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Enzo Pérez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.