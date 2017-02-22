FA Cup: Chelsea v Man Utd and Tottenham v Millwall live on BBC One

Chelsea beat Manchester United 4-0 in the Premier League earlier this season

The FA Cup quarter-finals between Chelsea and Manchester United and Tottenham and Millwall will be broadcast live on BBC One.

Premier League leaders Chelsea will host Jose Mourinho's United on Monday, 13 March with kick-off at 19:45 GMT.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham welcome League One Millwall on Sunday, 12 March at 14:00 GMT.

BT Sport will broadcast non-league Lincoln's trip to Arsenal on Saturday, 11 March (17:30 GMT).

The game between Middlesbrough and the winner of the fifth-round replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield will also be live on BT Sport on Saturday, 11 March at 12:15 GMT.