Rangers interim boss Graeme Murty undecided on future

Graeme Murty oversees Rangers training ahead of Friday's meeting with Inverness

Graeme Murty says his spell as interim boss at Rangers is teaching him whether he has the "temperament" to be a first-team manager.

Under-20s coach Murty, 42, has been in charge of the Ibrox first team since Mark Warburton's departure this month.

He has won one and lost one of his two games in charge.

"The feeling will be and has been that I'm going to take this period to assess whether I am cut out for it or not," Murty said.

"I don't mean in terms of tactical or technical knowledge, just in terms of temperament, whether this is an environment I want to operate in or whether I want to be more of a developmental person.

"But I will take my own time in assessing that."

Murty was animated on the touchline as Rangers lost 2-1 at Dundee on Sunday, seven days after beating Greenock Morton by the same scoreline in the Scottish Cup.

At one point, the former Scotland defender crouched to the ground and ended up standing on his head as he bemoaned a missed chance.

"I normally transition out of that into a handstand and it normally looks quite smooth," he joked.

"I was certain we had just got back to 2-2, and I kind of wanted just to curl up into a ball and hide, and it didn't turn out that way.

"Personally, I am absolutely mortified but professionally I think I have larger concerns than how I looked on the sideline.

"If you ask any football person, this game grips you. It gets you deep in your soul, and the way you express that depends on the person.

"At that moment in time, that's the way it came out. As I grow more experienced and I decide whether I want to do this full-time or not, I'm sure I will have much better control over it.

"Imagine what would have happened if we had scored?"

Rangers, who visit Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Friday, have reportedly held interviews to fill both the manager's job and a director of football post.

And Murty explained: "They [the club] have not put any timescale or any pressure on me, the only communication I have had from all members of the board is: 'Keep doing what you are doing, can we help you at all?' So that's been great.

"If it's tomorrow that it changes, if it's next week, whenever it is, I will just be continuing on and making sure I do the best for the players.

"It's a great opportunity for me to take my coaching to another level."