BBC Sport - FC Porto v Juventus: Iker Casillas to renew rivalry with Gianluigi Buffon
Casillas & Buffon: Two legends prepare to meet again
- From the section Football
BBC Sport takes a look at two of the greatest goalkeepers of their generation as FC Porto's Iker Casillas and Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon meet in their Champions League last-16 first leg.
