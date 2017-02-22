BBC Sport - The Premier League Show: Juan Mata fancies role as presenter

Watch out Gary... Mata is after your job!

Manchester United's Juan Mata tells Gary Lineker he would love to take over as the presenter of Match of the Day when he retires from playing football.

Watch the full interview with Juan Mata on The Premier League Show, Thursday, 23 February, 22:00 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

Watch out Gary... Mata is after your job!

Video

Casillas & Buffon: Two legends prepare to meet again

Video

Monaco capable of comeback - Guardiola

Video

Who would make Blossoms' fantasy football band?

Video

'F1 has a lot of catching up to do'

Video

Fifth Round

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Burgess' 'flying finish' earns try of the week

Audio

5 live Breakfast

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

FA People's Cup tips... from Southgate!

Video

Lawyer: Pie eating as serious as spot-fixing

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Sutton Utd 0-2 Arsenal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired