BBC Sport - The Premier League Show: Juan Mata fancies role as presenter
Watch out Gary... Mata is after your job!
- From the section Football
Manchester United's Juan Mata tells Gary Lineker he would love to take over as the presenter of Match of the Day when he retires from playing football.
Watch the full interview with Juan Mata on The Premier League Show, Thursday, 23 February, 22:00 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired