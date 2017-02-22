Tony Mowbray: Blackburn Rovers appoint Owen Coyle replacement

Tony Mowbray resigned as Coventry boss last September after they failed to win in any of the first 10 league matches of the season

Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers have appointed Tony Mowbray as their new head coach, a day after Owen Coyle left the club by mutual consent.

The 53-year-old was last in charge of League One side Coventry and has previously been boss of Middlesbrough, Celtic, West Brom and Hibernian.

He takes over a Rovers side 23rd in the table, three points from safety with 15 games remaining this season.

Mowbray's first match in charge will be at Burton Albion on Friday.

David Lowe, 51, will move up from his position with the academy to become assistant manager, while ex-Blackburn midfielder David Dunn, 37, has been made first team coach.

Former Wigan, Bolton and Burnley boss Coyle, 50, left after eight months in charge at Ewood Park, having won just 11 of 37 games.

Mowbray is the seventh permanent manager appointed by Rovers since the takeover of the club by Venky's in November 2010.