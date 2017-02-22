Martin Allen: Eastleigh to part company with manager after just 14 games in charge

Eastleigh are set to part company with boss Martin Allen after just 14 games in charge, BBC Solent understands.

The Spitfires lost 1-0 to Macclesfield on Tuesday to stretch their winless run to seven games.

Allen joined Eastleigh from Barnet on 1 December, but won just two of his matches in charge in all competitions.

The 51-year-old failed to win a single home game and admitted after the National League loss to Macclesfield that he "was not enjoying it".

Allen, who guided Barnet to the National League title in 2015, lasted just 84 days in charge of Eastleigh.

